Paediatricians alerted about 'very inflammatory' syndrome in some children with Covid-19

Consultant Paediatrician and Infectious Diseases Specialist at Our Lady's Children's Hospital, Professor Karina Butler has said that paediatricians have been warned about a syndrome that developed in some children who had contracted Covid-19.

Prof Butler told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that “by and large” there have been very few cases of Covid-19 in children in Ireland.

“The vast majority of the cases we've seen have been very mild, almost to the point of being incidental pickups, but we do know that that is not always the case and there are children who can become critically ill with this virus.

“We became aware of, at the weekend, of an alert issued from the UK, from London where they are noticing presentations of a very inflammatory state in rare children, where they have high fever, red eyes, predominant gastrointestinal type symptoms, abdominal pain.

“That is very like another syndrome we're familiar with in paediatrics called Kawasaki syndrome or like what we call toxic shock syndrome and we have alerted all paediatricians to be on the lookout for that.

“Because some of those have developed in children who happen to have Covid. Whether Covid is the cause or not we don't know yet, but the syndrome has been recognised in children who have that virus,” she said.