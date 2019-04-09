NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Owl capable of eating fully grown deer has gone missing in Kildare

The owl escaped on Friday. Picture: Instagram.
By Rebecca Stiffe
Tuesday, April 09, 2019 - 01:33 PM

A Eurasian eagle owl, with a wingspan of 6 ft 5 in and capable of eating a fully grown deer has gone missing in Kildare.

The female owl, called Tank but nicknamed 'Owlington', escaped from its home in Curragh Grange after she was spooked by a cat.

Owner Darren Jackson said she was last heading towards the M7.

"She has her jesses [a thin leather strap] and bell on and given her size she will be unmistakable."

Cork pensioner fighting for his life after 'horrendous' accident in Malta

He has warned people to keep children and small animals away from the owl as she could cause major injury to them or herself.

Eagle owls are the largest in the owl species and weigh nine times as much as the common barn owl.

