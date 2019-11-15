News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Over 35,000 elderly patients on trolleys for over 24 hours

Over 35,000 elderly patients on trolleys for over 24 hours
By Evelyn Ring

Irish Examiner Reporter

Friday, November 15, 2019 - 06:15 AM

More than 13,000 people over the age of 75 waited on trolleys for over 24 hours in emergency departments this year, it has emerged.

The number of elderly people waiting 24 hours or more on trolleys soared from 10,000 last year to 13,466 — a 35% increase.

Fianna Fáil’s health spokesman, Stephen Donnelly, described the figure as “devastating”.

“This is a damning indictment of a Government that is destroying our public healthcare system,” he said.

Mr Donnelly also referred to the assault of an elderly woman in a Cork hospital.

“We now live in a country where a 74-year-old woman, having spent 72 hours on a trolley, was found on the floor screaming in pain with a broken hip following an assault from a drunken patient,” he said.

He said it was ironic the figures emerged on the same day the HSE’s Winter Plan was published. The plan to tackle hospital overcrowding does not include extra acute hospital beds or staff.

“We are focused this winter on ensuring that patients are provided with the appropriate care to meet their needs as quickly as possible,” said the health authority’s chief operations officer, Anne O’Connor.

The plan will focus on the timely discharge of patients from hospital to appropriate care in the community including home care, stepdown-transitional care or long-term care.

Mr Donnelly said the solutions should include providing safe staffing levels for nurses and equipping GPs to treat people at home or in their communities.

Diagnostic imaging departments should open longer and home care packages should be in place so patients could be safely discharged, he added.

Meanwhile, an inquest heard that a 40-year-old man was found dead in Tallaght Hospital’s emergency department after entering it 12 hours earlier.

A couple noticed Brian Hamilton was slumped over on a seat in the Dublin hospital’s waiting area on April 14, 2018, and alerted a nurse. Medical staff were unable to revive him.

The inquest heard from a nurse who said people often entered the emergency department for shelter and were asked to register so they could be linked to the services they needed.

Coroner Myra Cullinane adjourned the inquest as she wants to hear what changes the hospital has implemented since Mr Hamilton’s death.

More on this topic

Latest: HSE publishes winter plan to tackle overcrowdingLatest: HSE publishes winter plan to tackle overcrowding

'Nowhere else is this tolerated' - Over 600 on trolleys in Irish hospitals as record year continues'Nowhere else is this tolerated' - Over 600 on trolleys in Irish hospitals as record year continues

Number of patients of trolleys surpasses 100,000 for 2019Number of patients of trolleys surpasses 100,000 for 2019

Overcrowding at Psychiatry Unit of Waterford hospital 'an affront to patients', say nursesOvercrowding at Psychiatry Unit of Waterford hospital 'an affront to patients', say nurses


TOPIC: Hospital overcrowding

More in this Section

Gardaí investigate after pair climb to hospital roof to play Ouija board and drink alcoholGardaí investigate after pair climb to hospital roof to play Ouija board and drink alcohol

Threatening phone calls among issues facing women in politics highlighted by NWCIThreatening phone calls among issues facing women in politics highlighted by NWCI

Latest: HSE publishes winter plan to tackle overcrowdingLatest: HSE publishes winter plan to tackle overcrowding

PAC slam National Transport Authority's use of highly paid agency staffPAC slam National Transport Authority's use of highly paid agency staff


Lifestyle

I’d always promised myself a day off school when Gay Bryne died.Secret diary of an Irish teacher: I’ve been thinking about my students, wondering who their ‘Gay Byrne’ will be

In an industry where women battle ageism and sexism, Meryl Streep has managed to decide her own destiny – and roles, writes Suzanne HarringtonJeepers Streepers: Hollywood royalty, all hail queen Meryl

'Ask Audrey' has been the newspaper's hysterical agony aunt “for ages, like”.Ask Audrey: Guten tag. Vot the f**k is the story with your cycle lanes?

Daphne Wright’s major new exhibition at the Crawford addresses such subjects as ageing and consumerism, writes Colette SheridanFinding inspiration in domestic situations

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

  • 2
  • 6
  • 8
  • 9
  • 24
  • 39
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »