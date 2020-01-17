Over 191,000 penalty point notices issued in 2019

More than 191,000 penalty-point notices were issued to drivers last year.

It is an increase of 14,000 in 2018, according to new Freedom of Information figures.

64% of last year's offences relate to speeding, while 27,000 notices were issued for holding a mobile phone while driving.

Brian Farrell, from the Road Safety Authority, said the new figures are disappointing.

"If there's something to take out of these figures, it shows that the gardaí are out there in force," he said.

"I think it needs to serve as a reminder out there, who do take chances on the road, that there is a garda presence out there and they are detecting drivers who are committing the killer behaviours of speeding, using a mobile phone while driving, and of course drink driving."