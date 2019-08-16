News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Over €1,500 in cash and 65,000 cigarettes seized in Cork

Revenue detector dog, Eva
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, August 16, 2019 - 04:21 PM

Revenue officers have seized over 65,000 unstamped cigarettes and €1,530 in cash in Cork City.

The search of a residential property was carried out, under warrant, as part of an intelligence-led operation targeting the illegal sale of tobacco products.

The cigarettes, branded Minsk, Marlboro and NZ, were discovered yesterday with the assistance of detector dog, Eva.

The cigarettes had a combined retail value of over €39,000, representing a loss to the Exchequer of approximately €31,000.

Officers also seized €1,530 cash, suspecting it to be the proceeds of, or intended for use in criminal activity.

A Lithuanian man, aged in his 30s, was questioned.

The man appeared at Cork District Court today where Judge Patricia Harney granted Revenue officers a three-month cash detention order to allow for further investigations to be carried out.

Investigations are ongoing.

