Over 10% of cases at children's hospital due to trampoline accidents

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, May 27, 2020 - 05:05 PM

More than 10% of cases being treated at Crumlin Children's Hospital in Dublin are due to accidents on trampolines.

A consultant at Children's Health Ireland says these range from cuts and fractures to neck injuries.

The total number of injuries has not seen a significant shift despite people being asked to stay at home as much as possible to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Consultant Paediatrician Dr Carol Blackburn says this has not stopped children getting hurt.

"While we are seeing similar numbers of injuries in total, the kind of injuries we are seeing have changed somewhat to injuries from more of a domestic setting

"We have seen a documented increase in injuries from trampolines, for example, which make up over 10% of our total injury presentations at the moment."

