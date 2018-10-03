Order against anti-eviction campaigner

By Seán McCárthaigh

One of the country’s main banks has secured High Court orders preventing a well-known anti-eviction campaigner from taking any more legal actions against it.

AIB has been granted orders which restrain Ben Gilroy, the founder of Direct Democracy Ireland, from issuing any more legal proceedings or motions against the bank or any of its directors or staff.

Mr Justice Robert Haughton said Mr Gilroy could only initiate such a case in future with the prior permission of the president of the High Court.

The judge also issued an order which prevents Mr Gilroy from assisting anyone in any legal action in a representative capacity whether as a ‘McKenzie friend’, a lay advisor, or otherwise.

Mr Gilroy, of Riverview, Athlumney Abbey, Navan, Co Meath, was also ordered to stay away from the AIB headquarters in Ballsbridge as well as the private homes of several named bank officials and agents.

The case arises from legal proceedings initiated by AIB in 2013 to recover a loan worth over €3m from Seamus McQuaid who was assisted in court by Mr Gilroy.

The High Court ruled in February 2017 that Mr McQuaid should repay the bank €3,256,217 plus interest.

AIB subsequently became aware in May 2017 of a “voluntary transfer” of lands and properties in Co Monaghan by Mr McQuaid, over which receivers had been appointed by the bank, to Mr Gilroy and another individual, Charles McGuinness.

AIB claimed that Mr Gilroy was a central participant in a scheme designed to put Mr McQuaid’s assets beyond the bank’s reach by placing them in a trust he and Mr McGuinness had set up.

The bank sought an Isaac Wunder order against Mr Gilroy.

Mr Justice Haughton granted the orders.