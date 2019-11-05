News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Online CAO applications to open at midday today

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, November 05, 2019 - 07:43 AM

Online CAO applications open at midday today for students looking to attend third level next year.

From now until January 20, students can set-up their accounts at a reduced cost.

The applications process will then close on February 1, but students can still make changes to their course choices up to July.

Mullingar guidance counsellor Betty McLaughlin says it is a simple process, so it is worth setting up early.

She explained: "What you do is simply go onto www.cao.ie and click the button that says apply."

"There you will be asked to enter your personal details. You will then generate an account for yourself.

"You will pay the fee. You put in a password, then make sure it's a password you will remember carefully.

"You can log back in at any time then to put in your courses."

TOPIC: CAO offers

