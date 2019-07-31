News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

O'Neill: Return to direct rule in NI would mean 'putting the Good Friday Agreement in the bin'

O'Neill: Return to direct rule in NI would mean 'putting the Good Friday Agreement in the bin'
By Vivienne Clarke
Wednesday, July 31, 2019 - 08:44 AM

Sinn Féin’s deputy leader Michelle O’Neill has said that a return to direct rule in Northern Ireland would be a retrograde step.

It would mean “putting the Good Friday Agreement in the bin” she told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

Ms O’Neill said that when she meets with the new UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson she will make it clear that the people of Northern Ireland voted to remain in the EU and that nothing good can come of Brexit.

She added that she will also remind Mr Johnson of the special and unique situation in the North and of the peace process that must be cherished.

Mr Johnson's bullish rhetoric “strikes fear” into the heart of businesses and people in Northern Ireland and any return to border checks would be a retrograde step, she said.

The British Prime Minister is "clearly electioneering, playing a game of chicken with the EU."

Ms O’Neill criticised the DUP for "parking the talks" about a return to devolved government during the marching season, “they should be engaged or not.”

However, DUP leader Arlene Foster, also speaking on Morning Ireland, blamed Sinn Féin for the stalled devolution talks.

I’m not the one who walked away from devolution. I want to be back at Stormont today, but I can’t because of Sinn Féin who have a list that is getting longer by the day.

Ms Foster said she is looking forward to working with Mr Johnson to find a new agreement for “a good Brexit” for the people of Northern Ireland, the UK and the Republic.

There needs to be a rethink of the backstop and to restore devolution. She said she wants to continue in the confidence and supply agreement with the Conservative party to deliver Brexit and bring stability to the country.

Ms Foster dismissed predictions of considerable job losses in Northern Ireland and the Republic if there is a no-deal Brexit as “hyperbole”.

“We don’t want no deal”, she said. “Unfortunately we have met with belligerence from Dublin. Why is it the backstop or nothing?

“I hope the Government will dial back the rhetoric.”

READ MORE

Boris Johnson set for talks over renewed focus on Northern Ireland powersharing

More on this topic

Boris Johnson set for talks over renewed focus on Northern Ireland powersharingBoris Johnson set for talks over renewed focus on Northern Ireland powersharing

No deal to revive Stormont without equal marriage, O’Neill tells Pride eventNo deal to revive Stormont without equal marriage, O’Neill tells Pride event

Police participation in NI gay pride parade ’empowering’Police participation in NI gay pride parade ’empowering’

Dissident republicans blamed after explosive device targets policeDissident republicans blamed after explosive device targets police

Northern IrelandTOPIC: Northern Ireland

More in this Section

Irishman charged in relation to Australia crash that injured two friends, after arrest on Dublin-bound planeIrishman charged in relation to Australia crash that injured two friends, after arrest on Dublin-bound plane

Irish among researchers who find that pregnant women with pre-eclampsia ‘at higher risk of kidney failure later’Irish among researchers who find that pregnant women with pre-eclampsia ‘at higher risk of kidney failure later’

Johnson appears to snub Varadkar's formal invitation to hold Brexit talks in DublinJohnson appears to snub Varadkar's formal invitation to hold Brexit talks in Dublin

Pat Kenny to help fund High Court bid to block Bulloch Harbour developmentPat Kenny to help fund High Court bid to block Bulloch Harbour development


Lifestyle

Aileen Lee talks to Tony Farrell about his work, career and thoughts on design.‘Everything I make has a function’: We meet woodturner Tony Farrell

Rachel Green? More like Rachel Evergreen, as Jennifer Aniston has kept her skin nearly as youthful as the day she appeared on our screens as her character in Friends. If you ask most women who’d they like to age like the most, tenner bets the answer is Jennifer Aniston.The Skin Nerd: So no one told you ... secrets to Jennifer Aniston’s flawless skin

Sometimes, a must-watch comedy hits our screens: This Way Up is exactly that. Georgia Humphreys meets its creator and star, comedian Aisling Bea, to find out what inspired itLife’s on the up for Aisling Bea ahead of new TV comedy

There can only be one. Highlander may have coined the phrase, but Fortnite has owned it. On Sunday, it was the high ground (not the highland) that won the day, with a peerless performance by 16-year-old Kyle Giersdorf, better known as Bugha, crowning him World Champion.GameTech: Fortnite world champion takes home $3m

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »