One injured in large Dublin house fire

One person was treated by emergency services after a large fire broke out at a house in Dublin yesterday.
Three fire engines attended the scene in Clondalkin.
The blaze caused significant damage, with the roof caving in, but the blaze was prevented from spreading to an adjoining house.
3 fire engines from Tallaght & Dolphins Barn stations have attended a house fire in #Clondalkin. One person treated by @AmbulanceDublin, the fire was prevented from spreading to an adjacent property #Dublin #fire #SDCC pic.twitter.com/OUdUEbZBXy— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) May 20, 2020