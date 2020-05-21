News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
One injured in large Dublin house fire

Pic: Dublin Fire Brigade Twitter
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 21, 2020 - 08:20 AM

One person was treated by emergency services after a large fire broke out at a house in Dublin yesterday.

Three fire engines attended the scene in Clondalkin.

The blaze caused significant damage, with the roof caving in, but the blaze was prevented from spreading to an adjoining house.

