One in five believe addicts have themselves to blame

Almost six in 10 people say they have had direct experience of addiction, involving either themselves, a family member or a close friend.

A poll commissioned by Merchants Quay Ireland found that while there was general support among the public for drug treatment, one in five said those in addiction had themselves to blame.

The survey, conducted among 1,239 adults, found:

59% had direct experience of addiction, whether that was themselves, a family member or close friend;

85% agreed that drug users should have access to the treatment they require;

42% disagreed with the proposition that “someone in recovery from addiction is as trustworthy as anyone else”;

53% disagreed with the statement “I have sympathy for people who inject drugs in public”;

21% of respondents agreed that people who are addicted to drugs only have themselves to blame.

The poll was commissioned by MQI to mark the launch of the exhibition, The Lived Experience of Addiction.

“Ireland needs to start talking, openly and honestly, about addiction,” said MQI chief executive, Paula Byrne. “We need to create a society where people facing addiction know they’re not alone, and everyone feels safe enough to ask for help. In 2018, almost 800 people died from a drug-related cause, and last year, there were more than 10,000 drug treatment cases.

“Despite this, Ireland’s attitude to addiction has a long way to go. The stigma surrounding addiction is preventing people from seeking the support they need.”

The exhibition runs in Copper House Gallery. in Dublin 8.