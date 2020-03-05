News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

One in five believe addicts have themselves to blame

One in five believe addicts have themselves to blame
By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Thursday, March 05, 2020 - 06:00 AM

Almost six in 10 people say they have had direct experience of addiction, involving either themselves, a family member or a close friend.

A poll commissioned by Merchants Quay Ireland found that while there was general support among the public for drug treatment, one in five said those in addiction had themselves to blame.

The survey, conducted among 1,239 adults, found:

  • 59% had direct experience of addiction, whether that was themselves, a family member or close friend;

  • 85% agreed that drug users should have access to the treatment they require;

  • 42% disagreed with the proposition that “someone in recovery from addiction is as trustworthy as anyone else”;

  • 53% disagreed with the statement “I have sympathy for people who inject drugs in public”;

  • 21% of respondents agreed that people who are addicted to drugs only have themselves to blame.

The poll was commissioned by MQI to mark the launch of the exhibition, The Lived Experience of Addiction.

“Ireland needs to start talking, openly and honestly, about addiction,” said MQI chief executive, Paula Byrne. “We need to create a society where people facing addiction know they’re not alone, and everyone feels safe enough to ask for help. In 2018, almost 800 people died from a drug-related cause, and last year, there were more than 10,000 drug treatment cases.

“Despite this, Ireland’s attitude to addiction has a long way to go. The stigma surrounding addiction is preventing people from seeking the support they need.”

The exhibition runs in Copper House Gallery. in Dublin 8.

More on this topic

Ex-addict James Leonard graduates with first class honours from UCCEx-addict James Leonard graduates with first class honours from UCC

Methadone patients four times more likely to overdose in month following treatment ending, study findsMethadone patients four times more likely to overdose in month following treatment ending, study finds

Reducing drug deaths made national priority under Operation TaraReducing drug deaths made national priority under Operation Tara

Residents vow to fight on after court quashes ABP decision blocking change of use to drug rehab centreResidents vow to fight on after court quashes ABP decision blocking change of use to drug rehab centre


TOPIC: Drugs Crisis

More in this Section

Woman who threatened elderly priest with knife jailed for five yearsWoman who threatened elderly priest with knife jailed for five years

Revised BusConnects plans will see many trees saved from being cut down in DublinRevised BusConnects plans will see many trees saved from being cut down in Dublin

Call to 'curtail' travel to Italy amid coronavirus outbreakCall to 'curtail' travel to Italy amid coronavirus outbreak

Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill to attend emergency meetings on Covid-19Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill to attend emergency meetings on Covid-19


Lifestyle

It was only when we started to experience amazing Indian, Chinese, Japanese and Thai food in the wave of an expanding and diverse restaurant scene that rice started to become properly appreciated.The Currabinny Cooks: comforting rice dishes

SCULPTORS Often seem to have a love-hate relationship with the pieces they create.Cork artist OisIn Burke's exhibition to open in Waterford

Cork singer-songwriter John Blek launches his fifth album, The Embers, with a gig at Triskel Christchurch on Saturday. His song Salt in the Water was nominated for “International Folk Song of the Year” at the Folk Alliance International 2018 Awards and his previous record Thistle & Thorn reached number 1 in the Independent Irish album charts.A Question of Taste: John Blek

The Fontaines DC may be favourites for tonight’s Irish album of the year prize, but they’re up against a strong crop of other nominees, writes Eoghan O’SullivanMaking the right Choice: Irish artists vie for album of the year

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

  • 1
  • 7
  • 10
  • 12
  • 24
  • 34
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »