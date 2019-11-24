News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Offaly player wins €148k in last night's Lotto

Offaly player wins €148k in last night's Lotto
By Denise O’Donoghue
Sunday, November 24, 2019 - 09:48 AM

The National Lottery has confirmed that a player in Co Offaly won a six-figure sum in last night's Lotto draw.

After matching five numbers and the bonus, someone is €148,259 better off today.

The lucky ticket was bought in the Birr Post Office on Emmet Square, Birr.

It comes just a couple of weeks after a family syndicate from Birr won €250,000 on a National Lottery scratch card.

The National Lottery is today encouraging its players in Offaly to check their tickets to see if they have won this tidy sum. This winner fell just one number short of picking up the €5,147,131 Lotto jackpot.

"This is great news for a lucky player in Offaly to wake up to this morning and Birr is certainly having its rub of the green of late," said a National Lottery spokesperson.

"We are asking all our players all across the country, especially those who play in Birr, Co. Offaly, to check their tickets carefully in-store or by scanning the ticket’s barcode using the National Lottery App. If you are this lucky winner be sure to sign the back of the ticket and call the National Lottery claims team on 01 836 4444 and we will arrange for you to collect your prize."

The winning numbers were 04, 15, 20, 21, 34, 39 and the bonus was 19.

More than 101,000 Lotto players all over Ireland won prizes on last night’s draw.

READ MORE

State spent €300k on security for Harry and Meghan visit, €11m to protect Donald Trump

More on this topic

No Lotto winner, but one ticket scoops almost €150kNo Lotto winner, but one ticket scoops almost €150k

No winner of €4.6m of Lotto jackpot as Kilkenny women celebrates €500k EuroMillions winNo winner of €4.6m of Lotto jackpot as Kilkenny women celebrates €500k EuroMillions win

The Lotto results are in...The Lotto results are in...

The Lotto results are in...The Lotto results are in...


LottoOffalyBirrTOPIC: Lotto

More in this Section

Verona Murphy controversy hits Fine Gael in the pollsVerona Murphy controversy hits Fine Gael in the polls

No Lotto winner, but one ticket scoops almost €150kNo Lotto winner, but one ticket scoops almost €150k

Govt launches plan for 'sustainable future' for country's islandsGovt launches plan for 'sustainable future' for country's islands

Thousands rally against 'really backward step' of closing respite centre in RoscommonThousands rally against 'really backward step' of closing respite centre in Roscommon


Lifestyle

At no other time of the year does an Irish Mammy enter into ‘Peak Mam Mode’ than during the festive season.Lindsay Woods Once November hits, I morph into some manic version of a wannabe Calor Housewife

Lisa Tonge Owner, Green Dot Design Shop.Design Life: An ethical focus inspires my work

Sigrid Solbakk Raabe is somewhat of an anomaly as we survey the pop landscape in 2019.Sigrid's optimistic music somewhat of an anomaly of her time

€79 per person for the tasting menu (drinks, wine, etc not included).Restaurant review: Gregan's Castle Hotel, Ballyvaughan

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 23, 2019

  • 4
  • 15
  • 20
  • 21
  • 34
  • 39
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »