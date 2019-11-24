Offaly player wins €148k in last night's Lotto

The National Lottery has confirmed that a player in Co Offaly won a six-figure sum in last night's Lotto draw.

After matching five numbers and the bonus, someone is €148,259 better off today.

The lucky ticket was bought in the Birr Post Office on Emmet Square, Birr.

It comes just a couple of weeks after a family syndicate from Birr won €250,000 on a National Lottery scratch card.

The National Lottery is today encouraging its players in Offaly to check their tickets to see if they have won this tidy sum. This winner fell just one number short of picking up the €5,147,131 Lotto jackpot.

"This is great news for a lucky player in Offaly to wake up to this morning and Birr is certainly having its rub of the green of late," said a National Lottery spokesperson.

"We are asking all our players all across the country, especially those who play in Birr, Co. Offaly, to check their tickets carefully in-store or by scanning the ticket’s barcode using the National Lottery App. If you are this lucky winner be sure to sign the back of the ticket and call the National Lottery claims team on 01 836 4444 and we will arrange for you to collect your prize."

The winning numbers were 04, 15, 20, 21, 34, 39 and the bonus was 19.

More than 101,000 Lotto players all over Ireland won prizes on last night’s draw.