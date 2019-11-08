News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

O’Devaney Gardens regeneration plan 'the perfect mix'

O’Devaney Gardens regeneration plan 'the perfect mix'
O'Devaney Gardens, pictured last year, Picture: Collins
Friday, November 08, 2019 - 09:41 AM

The former head of the housing agency has described plans for the regeneration of O’Devaney Gardens, once one of Dublin city’s most troubled social housing estates, as “the perfect mix”.

Conor Skehan, who is a housing lecturer in Technological University Dublin, welcomed the decision by Dublin City Councillors to ratify a €7m deal with developers Bartra earlier this week.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast Mr Skehan said that experience has shown that a mix of social and private housing is the best option. The situation where people felt they could not use their address when applying for a job because of stigma must end, he said.

“There needs to be a substantial social mix.”

The key issue about housing in Ireland now and in Dublin in particular is not just availability, but affordability, he added.

There needs to be a new vision for social housing, he said. It should be provided, not just for people who are homeless, but for people who work in the community such as doctors, nurses and gardaí who need to live near where they work and cannot afford to do so at present.

“We need new social tenants,” he said.

He described the regeneration plans for O’Devaney Gardens as a success story. “This is a pretty perfect mix.”

READ MORE

Housing Minister defends new 'affordable' housing developments

More on this topic

Barrister to probe council protection money claimsBarrister to probe council protection money claims

Group claims Govt shuts down proposals to fix construction defects if 'it costs the State money'Group claims Govt shuts down proposals to fix construction defects if 'it costs the State money'

Development chief urges culture change in housebuildingDevelopment chief urges culture change in housebuilding

Councillors approve deal for 80% of units in Dublin housing development to be social and affordableCouncillors approve deal for 80% of units in Dublin housing development to be social and affordable


TOPIC: Housing

More in this Section

'Radical change is unavoidable' - RTÉ chair says change to TV licence fee needed'Radical change is unavoidable' - RTÉ chair says change to TV licence fee needed

RTÉ to cover Gay Byrne funeral liveRTÉ to cover Gay Byrne funeral live

Martin: CUH staff admit patients will die due to overcrowdingMartin: CUH staff admit patients will die due to overcrowding

Man due in court over €350,000 heroin haulMan due in court over €350,000 heroin haul


Lifestyle

Sorting out Cork people for ages...Ask Audrey: He met her on a dating site for elderly people called CheckOutMyNewHipBaby.ie

As the great director’s latest film,The Irishman, is released today, Esther McCarthy selects ten of the best from an incredible five-decade career.Scorsese’s greatest movies as his most recent The Irishman hits cinema screens

A round of applause greeted the sale of a rare Chinese moon flask discovered at a routine valuation at Blarney Castle for a hammer price of 610,000 at Sheppards in Durrow today.Rare Chinese moon flask goes for €610,000 at Sheppards in Durrow

Few could have predicted Lizzo's stratospheric rise in 2019. Coming out of the Minneapolis scene, she has toiled for years with a couple of minor hits such as the cocky 'Batches and Cookies'.REVIEW: Heading to Lizzo in Dublin? This is what to expect

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 06, 2019

  • 1
  • 12
  • 27
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 9

Full Lotto draw results »