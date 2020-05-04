News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Nursing home clusters rise as number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals hits three-week low

Nursing home clusters rise as number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals hits three-week low
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, May 04, 2020 - 02:15 PM

The number of Covid-19 patients in the country's hospitals has fallen to 665 in 29 facilities around the country, a three-week low.

However, there are now 222 clusters of coronavirus in nursing homes - up from 197 the previous week.

The numbers in intensive care units is now 93, down for the third successive day.

The HSE is now finalising plans to increase its non-Covid care and treat patients in private hospitals.

It comes amid warnings of a potential surge in hospital waiting lists in the months ahead.

Health Minister Simon Harris says private hospital capacity will be important:

"Let's try and use the extra capacity we have to absolutely make sure we can look after people with Covid and be prepared for any potential surge that might come or a second wave - we have got to be prepared for that," he said.

"But let's also see if we can provide non-Covid care as well because I am concerned about some of the things I am hearing about GP attendances being down so much and I know GPs are concerned about that too.."

READ MORE

'Why are they not needed now?': Clarity wanted on wearing of facemasks

More on this topic

UK has passed a peak – but are coronavirus deaths now falling?UK has passed a peak – but are coronavirus deaths now falling?

The support from people in Ireland for micro firms ‘would make you emotional’The support from people in Ireland for micro firms ‘would make you emotional’

Govt pledges another €18m to help global fight against Covid-19Govt pledges another €18m to help global fight against Covid-19

UK care home workers like ‘lambs to the slaughter’ without proper access to PPEUK care home workers like ‘lambs to the slaughter’ without proper access to PPE


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

coronavirusCovid-19TOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up