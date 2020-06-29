Number of patients on trolleys in Irish hospitals at highest level since before lockdown began

The number of patients of trolleys in Irish hospitals is at its highest level since early March - before the coronavirus-related lockdown restrictions came into place.

According to figures released by the INMO, there are 162 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals this morning - the highest number since March 11.

On March 10, before the restrictions came into place, the number was 167 before dropping to 162 - and being consistently lower in the intervening months.

There are 148 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 14 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital, according to the INMO.

University Hospital Limerick has just over a quarter of all patients on trolleys with 41, with 31 of those in the emergency department.

Cork University Hospital has 27 on trolleys while the Midlands Regional Hospital in Mullingar has 19.

There are three patients under the age of 16 on trolleys this morning - all in Our Lady's Children's Hospital in Crumlin.