Number of drug seizures in Irish prisons increases by nearly 10%

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, February 03, 2020 - 07:28 AM

The number of drug seizures in Irish prisons increased by nearly 10% last year.

There was also a sharp rise in substances recovered in the state's detention centre for young offenders.

According to details released under the Freedom of Information Act, there were 1,138 drug seizures in jails across the country in 2018.

But this increased to 1,251 last year.

The highest numbers were in Dublin's prisons, with 490 in Wheatfield, 237 in Mountjoy and 186 in Cloverhill.

Dr Greg Kelly, a former GP in Castlerea Prison in Co Roscommon, is surprised by the stats.

"It actually amazes me that they're not actually picked up and detected when coming into the prison," he said.

"Because in no place is there as much security as that.

"If you cannot control the inflow of drugs into a prison, it is no wonder that it's so difficult to control it in the whole country."

There was also a big jump in drug seizures in Oberstown Children's Detention Campus last year, with 32, compared to seven the previous year.

As of December 31, there were 31 boys and two girls in the detention centre.

