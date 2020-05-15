NPHET to consider measures to ease lockdown burden on children

Additional measures to ease the lockdown burden on children are to be considered by the Government’s expert advisers on coronavirus.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan acknowledged young people had experienced a particularly difficult and challenging time during the restrictions.

He said the National Public Health Emergency Team, which he chairs, will consider specific measures for children next week, suggesting they could be introduced in phase two of Ireland’s lockdown exit plan in early June.

But he stressed that he did not anticipate schools reopening ahead of the summer holidays. A man walks past a mural depicting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, outside Davitts Pub on Camden Street, Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

At the daily Covid-19 briefing, Dr Holohan also advised that it would be “appropriate” for people currently cocooning from the virus to partake in some of the activities permitted when phase one of the plan starts on Monday.

He said people over 70 and some of those in vulnerable categories could engage in outdoor discretionary activities, such as meeting other people in small groups, as long as social distancing applied.

He advised against them going to shops and also said anyone in a medically vulnerable category should seek the advice of a doctor first.

On the prospect of new measures for children, Dr Holohan said: “We had a specific discussion about this in recent meetings of our NPHET and it is reflected in the advice that we’ve given to the minister (Simon Harris) and through the minister to government that we do think that we need to think about whether there are additional measures.

“Because the burden on children has been particularly challenging and difficult and we will be looking at over the course of the next week or two, are there other things that we can do that can add to, and make easier, the whole challenge for children, for young people?”

He said the NPHET would have to take account of any changes to how the virus could potentially impact children.

But he added: “All other things being equal we’d like to give specific consideration in the next interval test to see what additional measures we might be able to identify that will help us in relation to children in general and the impact on children, not just of the illness but of the restrictions.”