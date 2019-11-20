News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Noise pollution poses threat to 100 animal species, study shows

Noise pollution poses threat to 100 animal species, study shows
By Catherine Shanahan

Health Correspondent

Wednesday, November 20, 2019 - 05:15 AM

The survival of more than 100 animal species is under threat because of noise pollution which can mask the acoustic signals they rely on to hunt, mate, and warn of predators.

The catastrophic effect of what is known as anthropogenic noise —sound generated by human activity — is captured by researchers at Queen’s University Belfast (QUB) in a study published in Biology Letters.

For instance, amphibians, birds, insects, and mammals communicate by producing acoustic signals and if noise pollution reduces the ability to communicate vital information such as warning family members of predators, or choosing a mate, it will impact on their survival.

Noise pollution can also inhibit animals in their quest to find prey; animals such as bats and owls rely on the sounds of the potential prey.

In the aquatic world, fish larvae find their home based on the sound emitted by reefs. Increased noise pollution in the sea, mainly as a result of ships, makes it more difficult for fish larvae to find suitable reefs, meaning many will choose less suitable reefs, which could reduce their lifespan.

The researchers found that noise pollution also has a huge impact on the natural migration of animals. They say many birds will avoid noise-polluted areas during migration which, in turn, affects where they will establish their long-term homes to raise their young.

These changes in distribution of species can, in turn, affect ecosystem health, as each species forms an integral part in maintaining the functioning of a specific ecosystem.

Dr Hansjoerg Kunc, from the School of Biological Sciences at QUB and lead author, said the study, which analysed the effects of noise in more than 100 species, found clear evidence that noise pollution affects all of the seven groups of species: amphibians, arthropods, birds, fish, mammals, molluscs, and reptiles.

It is the first “quantitative evidence” for legislative bodies to regulate noise pollution more effectively, said the researchers.

Dr Kunc said their work showed that noise pollution “must be considered as a serious form of man-made environmental change and pollution”.

“Noise must be considered as a global pollutant and we need to develop strategies to protect animals from noise for their livelihoods,” he said.

More on this topic

Zoos and wildlife parks obsolete - Wild animals need habitat not zoo lifeZoos and wildlife parks obsolete - Wild animals need habitat not zoo life

Concerns raised at National Reptile Zoo as four turtles die in 48 hoursConcerns raised at National Reptile Zoo as four turtles die in 48 hours

Puppy with ‘second tail’ growing from his head found wandering the streets of MissouriPuppy with ‘second tail’ growing from his head found wandering the streets of Missouri

‘Sweet’ rabbit rescued after being found with his favourite teddy bear‘Sweet’ rabbit rescued after being found with his favourite teddy bear


AnimalsNoise PollutionQueens UniversityBelfastTOPIC: Animal Welfare

More in this Section

'Any authoritative figure could pose a threat' - Call for pathway to residency for undocumented immigrants'Any authoritative figure could pose a threat' - Call for pathway to residency for undocumented immigrants

Man due in court in connection with robbery at Cork service stationMan due in court in connection with robbery at Cork service station

Man, 70s, dies in Co Cork crash Man, 70s, dies in Co Cork crash

Gerry Adams to appeal against prison escape convictions at UK Supreme CourtGerry Adams to appeal against prison escape convictions at UK Supreme Court


Lifestyle

Tis the season for sequins and excess, but minimalists can stick to their style guns in the season’s next level neutrals. From low-key glitz that’s perfect for party wear to the wardrobe heroes with trans-seasonal appeal, slide into neutral for maximum style with minimal effort. Carolyn Moore reports.Low-key glitz for minimalists with this season's neutrals

How to plump, hydrate and get rid of spots fast before your Christmas party.The Skin Nerd: Getting your quick fix for the festive party season

Irish photographer Seamus Murphy brought music star PJ Harvey to Afghanistan to film part of their documentary, writes Esther McCarthy.Headlong into the war zone in new documentary

Kya deLongchamps shows us how to champion our environmentWinter greens: How to champion our environment this season

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 16, 2019

  • 1
  • 2
  • 11
  • 13
  • 14
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »