No winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot worth €17m

Tuesday, March 19, 2019 - 09:16 PM
By Digital Desk staff

There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot worth €17m.

The numbers drawn were 1, 6, 9, 34, 47 and the lucky stars were 7 and 12.

However, one person won a prize worth €753,943.

There was also one winner of the EuroMillions Plus draw worth €500,000.

The lucky numbers were 5, 16, 41, 47 and 50.

Lotto Results: Tuesday, March 19, 2019


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 4
    • 10
    • 11
    • 27
    • 31
    • 33
    • 35


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 2
    • 25
    • 32
    • 33
    • 37
    • 39
    • 34


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 2
    • 25
    • 32
    • 33
    • 37
    • 39
    • 34


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 4
    • 10
    • 11
    • 27
    • 31
    • 33
    • 35


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 2
    • 25
    • 32
    • 33
    • 37
    • 39
    • 34


  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €17,000,000

    There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot.

    • 1
    • 6
    • 9
    • 34
    • 47
    • 7
    • 12


  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 5
    • 16
    • 41
    • 47
    • 50


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 2
    • 4
    • 8
    • 13
    • 22
    • 35
    • 12


  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 6
    • 10
    • 12
    • 15
    • 17
    • 25
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »

