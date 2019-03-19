There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot worth €17m.
The numbers drawn were 1, 6, 9, 34, 47 and the lucky stars were 7 and 12.
However, one person won a prize worth €753,943.
There was also one winner of the EuroMillions Plus draw worth €500,000.
The lucky numbers were 5, 16, 41, 47 and 50.
