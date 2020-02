There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €4m.

The numbers drawn were 5, 11, 18, 35, 40, and 42. The bonus number was 10.

There were no winners of the Lotto Plus 1 and 2 top prizes worth €1m and €250k.

In total over 97,000 players won prizes and 85 players won raffle prizes worth €500 each.

