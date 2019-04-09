No set plan for border in case Britain crashes out of EU, Government say

The Government says there is still no plan for the border area in the event of Britain potentially crashing out of the EU this Friday.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar also said his preference overall is for Britain to remain in the EU and that there is still a chance of Westminster supporting a second referendum. But Ireland must respect its vote to leave, he said. He was speaking ahead of travelling to Brussels for an EU leaders' summit on Brexit.

A Government spokesman this evening confirmed there was still “no” plan in place to protect the EU's single market if there is a no-deal by the Brexit deadline of 11pm on Friday.

Both the Government and EU figures maintain that in the event of a no-deal, there will still be a twin responsibility to protect peace in Ireland and the EU's economic borders. But there is no plan yet.

The Government spokesman also said that a plan for a no deal will “be determined by the scenario we find ourselves in” and a “lot would depend on what they [the UK] would come to the table with”. This could potentially include a “standstill agreement” after a no-deal Brexit, the spokesman admitted.

Cabinet today discussed other no-deal measures - including allowing citizens in the North access medical card facilities and third-level courses under the Erasmus programme in the EU.

The Government also said there were 40,000 views of its Brexit website in the last week, as businesses are encouraged to register with Revenue to trade with Britain post-Brexit.

READ MORE Leo Varadkar ‘confident’ agreement will be reached on Brexit delay

In the Dáil, Mr Varadkar was quizzed about a series of talks with EU leaders this week, including a phone call with British prime minister, Theresa May, ahead of the summit.

He said he hopes that cross-party talks in Britain between Conservatives and Labour will lead to a deal to back the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, but that Ireland is open to an extension: “The talks in London are likely to require some time. It would be damaging for everyone if the UK were to crash out of the EU without a deal on 12 April.”

Asked about his preference, the Taoiseach also told the Dáil: “The optimal outcome in my mind for Ireland, and for Europe and the UK, would be for the United Kingdom to remain. However, we have to respect their democracy and their referendum. They voted to leave.

“We also have to respect the fact that Parliament voted not to have a second referendum. That may change but it is none of our business really.”

“We have to respect the decisions of their Parliament and their people in a referendum. In the absence of an option to remain, the withdrawal agreement is the best outcome for us and I think it can be achieved.”