NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

'No need' to wash turkeys before roasting them, Safefood warns

Tuesday, December 25, 2018 - 10:20 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Christmas cooks are being reminded not to wash the turkey before roasting it.

Safefood Ireland says it can potentially spread bacteria.

It says it is advisable to handle the bird as little as possible.

"The risk with washing turkey or any raw meat or poultry is you can spend food poisoning bacteria around your kitchen in tiny droplets that you won't even see," said Dr Linda Gordon, food safety specialist with Safefood.

Definitely, don't wash it, there's no need to wash it. Handle it as little as possible.

"Open the packaging on the tray that you're going to be roasting it in. Do add whatever seasoning is your preference to add and put it straight in the oven.

"Then wash your hands and any utensils that came into contact with the turkey."


KEYWORDS

Christmas

Related Articles

Ho ho ho: Santa has left presents across the country

Pranksters pull off Angel of the North Santa stunt on seventh attempt

Concerned woman phones police fearing carol singers ‘from Leeds’

Santa has been cleared for Irish air space

More in this Section

Man charged after serious assault in Derry

Man, 80s, dies in Enniskillen house fire

Man charged after cocaine worth €225,000 seized at Belfast City Airport

Photos of ‘missing’ Dubai princess with Mary Robinson released


Lifestyle

Feeling stressed about hosting Christmas? Here's 8 tips from a psychologist to ensure a relaxed day

5 tips to get excited children to sleep this Christmas Eve

Perhaps we’re bird-brained for giving this heron such care

The islands of Ireland: On a wing and a prayer at Turbot Island

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 22, 2018

    • 5
    • 20
    • 21
    • 24
    • 34
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »