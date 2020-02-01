No injuries reported in fire at makeshift campsite near M50

A makeshift campsite in a wooded area at the Coolock Lane roundabout on the M50 in Dublin which caught fire earlier has been put out.

Firefighters from Kilbarrack came to the scene this afternoon after smoke drifted onto the motorway.

The fire ruined a number of tents and collapsed the roof of wooden shelter.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Brian McLoughlin from Inner City Helping Homeless say many rough sleepers are choosing to make camp in suburban parks rather than go to hostels run by the city council.

Firefighters from Kilbarrack fire station have extinguished a fire in a campsite on the Coolock Lane / #M50 roundabout. Smoke was affecting the nearby motorway but has cleared #Dublin #fire #traffic pic.twitter.com/ipWweck6df — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) February 1, 2020

"For someone it's the same place to go to every single night. They're not ringing a freephone number four or five times a day trying to see if they can avail of a bed," said Mr McLoughlin.

"And if they do avail of a bed they don't know if it's going to be for that one night.

"So a lot of people feel more secure sleeping in groups in parks and in different areas because they just feel there's a bit more security to it.

"But there's also a bit more of a guarantee of where you're going to be every single night.

"That's a big factor when it comes to mental health and the strain that's put on people when they're homeless."