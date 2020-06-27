No foul play suspected in death of Belfast teenager Noah Donohue

-Additional reporting from Digital Desk Staff

No foul play is suspected in the death of Noah Donohoe, whose body was found in Belfast today.

The remains of the 14 year old, missing since Sunday evening, were found in a storm drain in the north of the city.

Police believe he fell off his bike and suffered a head injury.

PSNI Superintendent Muir Clark said the storm drain complex where he was found was almost 1 kilometre long and that the PSNI have been searching the complex for a number of days this week.

Mr Clark said: "It is an extremely challenging environment in which to work and that is why it has taken that length of time to go through that complex."

A PSNI statement said: “Police can confirm that a body was recovered in the North Belfast area just before 9.45am today.

"Officers believe it is the missing teenager Noah Donohoe and are continuing to provide support to his family at this very difficult time.

“Enquiries are continuing and there are no further details at this stage.”

On Friday, officers found a bag containing the teenager’s laptop, which was examined by specialist officers.

The discovery came after a member of the public responded to a specific appeal by police for help to find the bag.

Superintendent Muir Clark described the discovery of the bag as “significant”.

Meanwhile, the PSNI have charged a 26-year-old man over social media comments regarding Noah. The accused is due before Belfast Magistrates' Court next month.