No-deal Brexit 'would have serious consequences for all concerned'

Tuesday, March 19, 2019 - 01:55 PM
By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and European Council president Donald Tusk have warned of the "serious consequences for all concerned" if a no deal Brexit strikes in just 10 days time.

The two leaders raised the concerns in a statement after a meeting in Dublin this morning which also emphasised the "strong and ongoing solidarity" across the EU with Ireland.

With just 10 days to go until the current March 29 Brexit deadline and with crisis continuing to engulf the House of Commons, Mr Tusk arrived at Government Buildings in Dublin by cavalcade just after 11.30am on Tuesday morning.

As he was greeted by Mr Varadkar, Mr Tusk was immediately asked by a reporter for his views on House of Commons speaker John Bercow's decision to warn British prime minister Theresa May he would veto any attempt to table a third Brexit deal vote unless it changes significantly.

Both leaders declined to take questions, with Mr Tusk simply replying to the question with a shrug of the shoulders.

However, while not addressing the Bercow development, a statement released by the Government after the meeting today read:

"President Tusk expressed the strong and ongoing solidarity with Ireland of the European Council and European leaders. They agreed that we must now see what proposals emerge from London in advance of the European Council meeting in Brussels on Thursday.

"Meanwhile, preparations continue in Ireland and across the European Union for a no deal scenario which would have serious consequences for all concerned."

Mr Varadkar and Mr Tusk held the meeting in Dublin as British prime minister Theresa May on Tuesday morning chaired a vital British cabinet meeting in London over the ongoing Brexit stand-off.

It has been made clear to Ms May that she will need to have won over support for her Brexit deal before the EU summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday if she is to be given a three-month extension to Friday week's March 29 deadline.

If she fails to do so, it is almost certain the EU will either force her to accept a two-year extension which could kill Brexit, or potentially drag Britain out of the EU without any deal.

