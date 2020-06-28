Nightclubs may be unable to reopen until 2021

Nightclub owners have warned that they may not be able to re-open until next year.

Give Us The Night, a group that represents nightlife businesses in Ireland, says that it will not be commercially viable for clubs to re-open until social distancing rules are totally abolished.

Speaking on Newstalk this evening, DJ Dan Duffy, who himself is out of work because of the closure, says keeping a distance from other people in a nightclub just won't work:

“It’s not going to be able to work in nightclubs.

“Some of the bigger clubs might be able to open sooner than some for the smaller ones.

“It’s all well and good talking about it in theory, but once you actually get into the bones of it, it’s never going to work, unfortunately.