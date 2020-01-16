News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Night porter saw woman in hotel during burglary

Night porter saw woman in hotel during burglary
By Liam Heylin
Thursday, January 16, 2020 - 08:58 PM

A night porter at the Imperial Hotel in Cork saw a woman on CCTV security crawling on her hands and knees after five o’clock in the morning at the hotel café where the contents of the cash register were stolen.

A young woman who was with a man in the course of this incident pleaded guilty yesterday to her part in the burglary at the Imperial Hotel on South Mall, Cork, on August 20, 2018.

Courtney O’Donoghue, aged 22, of 44, Glencurrig, South Douglas Rd, appeared at Cork District Court yesterday where Inspector Ronan Kennelly outlined the background to the 5.20am burglary on that date.

“The night porter in the Imperial observed a male exiting the café in the lobby of the hotel which was closed to the public at the time,” said Insp Kennelly said.

“He immediately started running, and the porter followed him on foot. He saw him drop a cash box outside the door of the hotel making good his escape.

“On returning to the hotel with the cash box, the night porter observed a female exiting through the main door.

"CCTV footage showed her crawling on her hands and knees behind the counter of the café.”

She also admitted her part in a theft two days earlier at the bus station on Parnell Place, when a 77-year-old man was counting his cash on his lap and someone grabbed some of the cash and ran off.

The inspector said that the man with the defendant was the one who was more heavily involved in the crime, but that there was an element of joint enterprise.

Insp Kennelly said the elderly man died last year. Judge O’Leary said that because the complainant is deceased he would dismiss that theft charge.

Eddie Burke, defence solicitor, said O’Donoghue was very vulnerable and got herself involved in a relationship with the man referred to by the inspector and had ended up with an addiction difficulty.

“She was very much on the periphery of these matters,” the solicitor said, adding that she has engaged in rehabilitation.

Judge O’Leary put O’Donoghue on a 12-month probation bond, to be reviewed in four months to check her progress.

READ MORE

Housing Minister 'very angry and upset' at incident where homeless man injured in tent removal

More on this topic

Brother and sister tell Kieran Greene murder trial how they found human torso during picnic Brother and sister tell Kieran Greene murder trial how they found human torso during picnic

Defamation claim by Mary Lou McDonald against former FF TD over McCabe tweet is adjourned Defamation claim by Mary Lou McDonald against former FF TD over McCabe tweet is adjourned

Supreme Court consider appeal over meaning of 'child' as applies in family reunification cases Supreme Court consider appeal over meaning of 'child' as applies in family reunification cases

Developer Michael O'Flynn claims three ex employees guilty of stealing critical informationDeveloper Michael O'Flynn claims three ex employees guilty of stealing critical information


Court caseTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

'Brutal attack on a child': Gardaí confirm remains found in Dublin are those of missing Louth teenager'Brutal attack on a child': Gardaí confirm remains found in Dublin are those of missing Louth teenager

Never Mind the Ballots: A sideways glance at Election 2020 (23 days to go)Never Mind the Ballots: A sideways glance at Election 2020 (23 days to go)

Cork schools cancel demonstration as Justice Minister opts to intervene in family's deportationCork schools cancel demonstration as Justice Minister opts to intervene in family's deportation

Labour claims Fine Gael's spending promise 'lacks ambition'Labour claims Fine Gael's spending promise 'lacks ambition'


Lifestyle

Do you want to be a self-sufficient gardener? Think chickens, solar power and foraging, says Hannah StephensonWant to make an urban garden more eco-friendly? Think chickens, solar power and foraging

Good nutrition right can make a vital difference on the pitch. Clodagh Finn talks to performance nutritionist Emma Tester who is responsible for crafting bespoke diet plans for Munster playersGame on: Performance nutrition delivers results on the pitch for Munster Rugby

Good news! Teenagers are drinking and smoking less! But before we get too comfortable, they’re exercising less too.Secret Diary of an Irish Teacher: Teens aren't looking after themselves because they don’t feel looked after

Five days after arriving in Colombia, Fiona Barry and Keith Ward met a rescue pup called Gracie, who gave them paws for thought, says Paula Burns.Puppy love: Irish couple on dream trip campaign to save Colombian pups

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

  • 15
  • 17
  • 23
  • 31
  • 33
  • 41
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »