News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

NI legacy inquests review to begin in September

Friday, June 07, 2019 - 09:44 AM

A major review of legacy inquests will begin in September, a coroner has said.

Mrs Justice Keegan will hold preliminary hearings into each case this autumn to establish their states of readiness and consider their sequencing.

Northern Ireland's Justice Department plans to release £55m over six years to deal with 52 legacy inquests involving 93 deaths.

A Coroner's Service statement said: "The presiding coroner said she is keen to ensure that legacy inquest cases are prepared for hearing expeditiously and that disclosure issues are identified early and, through collaboration and dialogue, that reasonable and proportionate solutions are found."

Lord Chief Justice Sir Declan Morgan's plan to clear a backlog involving cases which are decades-old had been delayed by political disagreement over legacy.

He has requested money from the Stormont Executive to address the backlog but it was blocked by former DUP first minister Arlene Foster.

The fresh review will follow up on work undertaken by Lord Justice Weir in February 2016.

READ MORE

Search ceases for relatives of Irish WW1 hero

PA

More on this topic

Belfast security gate between Falls and Shankill roads being replaced

Time for a real negotiation to start in Stormont talks, urges Mary-Lou McDonald

Son of victim ‘delighted’ over planning permission for Enniskillen memorial

Pair killed at Ballymurphy ‘likely to have been hit by UK military ammunition’

Northern IrelandTOPIC: Northern Ireland

More in this Section

Gardaí renew appeal to help locate man, 55, missing from Dublin

M&S staff who stayed at home during Storm Emma lose their case

Fianna Fáil calls for independent inquiry into Holles Street termination case

Cross-border collaboration needed on trauma medicine, says consultant


Lifestyle

Ask an expert: My daughter’s friends are leaving her out – what can I do?

National Fish and Chip Day: 5 of the best sustainable chippies across Ireland and the UK

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 05, 2019

    • 1
    • 3
    • 12
    • 29
    • 36
    • 44
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »