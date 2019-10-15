Next 24 hours will make or break Brexit deal, warns Coveney

Tánaiste Simon Coveney has warned the next 24 hours will make or break any hopes of a Brexit deal by this Thursday's EU summit as fears continue to grow that an agreement will fail to be reached this week.

Speaking to reporters as he and European Affairs Minister Helen McEntee left the EU foreign affairs council meeting in Luxembourg on Tuesday, Mr Coveney said "a big step forward needs to happen today" to ensure any progress is made.

While saying "I don't think it's inevitable that we can't get a deal before the summit" this week and stressing no emergency EU summit for next week has been planned as yet, Mr Coveney said a deal must be agreed by Wednesday evening if it will be agreed this week.

And, stressing no negotiations on the text of an agreement will be allowed to happen during this week's EU summit of leaders, the Tánaiste added that "progress needs to be made today" to avoid a further escalation of the long-running Brexit crisis.

"First of all I don't think it's inevitable that we can't get a deal before the summit, I think what Michel Barnier said today is very clear, that it's difficult but possible to have a deal between the two negotiating teams this side of the leaders summit.

"That means a lot of progress needs to be made today, but I think that's doable if there is a willingness on both sides to move this process to conclusion.

Of course if that doesn't happen, it leads to another debate in terms of how the leaders will respond to that in the context of whether more time will be needed or whether we will continue discussions into next week.

"But I think we should focus on trying to get the job done, and certainly I think that's what Michel Barnier and his task force are focussed on and the UK side is the same," Mr Coveney said.

Mr Coveney later rejected suggestions the Brexit deadline is now tonight saying "we're not putting any deadlines on discussions, it is of course possible to move beyond the summit and to continue talks next week, that is feasible because the UK isn't due to leave the EU until the end of the month".

However, he again stressed:

"From everybody's perspective if we could provide clarity at this leaders summit then I think that would be a welcome development.

"From an EU perspective if the deal can't be done today or tomorrow before the summit well then the leaders will have to decide what kind of mandate to give Michel Barnier - it will certainly be a much cleaner conclusion to these negotiations if we could get a deal done before the EU summit."

Asked specifically if the UK has moved in any way and if he can outline any Northern Ireland changes suggested by British prime minister Boris Johnson, Mr Coveney said "I don't think it's helpful for me to speculate on the detail of the discussions" which are ongoing.

Similarly, when it was put to him again that there is a high likelihood of an emergency EU summit being called for later in the month to conclude any potential deal, he added:

"If there is to be a further meeting of EU leaders, that will be a matter for the EU leaders to decide themselves at the summit, but at the moment there's no plans for an emergency summit next week.

"And as I say, even though it's difficult to get it done, I think the focus in the negotiations is to try and get this done sooner rather than later."