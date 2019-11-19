News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

New social housing development to be unveiled in Dublin

New social housing development to be unveiled in Dublin
Fr Peter McVerry
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, November 19, 2019 - 06:46 AM

The Peter McVerry Trust will unveil a new social housing development for rough sleepers in Dublin today.

The Trust has built eight apartments for homeless people at New Street South in Dublin 8, which are to be unveiled today.

The charity has also published its annual report and says it helped 418 people exit homelessness in 2018.

It worked with 5,841 rough sleepers providing over 5,500 of those with shelter or housing.

It says it grew its housing stock by 40% last year but it still needs to boost housing this year and next to help those in need.

It expects it will now significantly top its target of 450 housing units by the end of 2020.

READ MORE

Body found in burning car in Dublin

More on this topic

Babies face first Christmas in homeless accommodation as crisis deepensBabies face first Christmas in homeless accommodation as crisis deepens

Strengthening of right to housing in Constitution among fresh demands to alleviate homelessnessStrengthening of right to housing in Constitution among fresh demands to alleviate homelessness

Homeless shelter with 155 beds to open in Dublin cityHomeless shelter with 155 beds to open in Dublin city

Risk of homeless children becoming institutionalisedRisk of homeless children becoming institutionalised


TOPIC: Homelessness

More in this Section

Over 4,500 suspected child abuse concerns reported by teachersOver 4,500 suspected child abuse concerns reported by teachers

Assault trial comes to end with news of weddingAssault trial comes to end with news of wedding

€1,270 pay boost to end exodus from naval service€1,270 pay boost to end exodus from naval service

Kerry court poor box scrappedKerry court poor box scrapped


Lifestyle

‘Children of the Troubles’ recounts the largely untold story of the lost boys and girls of Northern Ireland, and those who died south of the border, in Britain and as far afield as West Germany, writes Dan Buckley.Children of the Troubles: Loss of lives that had barely begun

With Christmas Day six weeks away tomorrow, preparations are under way in earnest, writes Gráinne McGuinness.Making Cents: Bargains available on Black Friday but buyer beware!

From farming practices in Europe to forest clearances in the Amazon, Liz Bonnin’s new show seeks solutions to some of the damage done by the world’s appetite for meat, writes Gemma Dunn.New show seeks solutions to some of the damage done by the world’s appetite for meat

Louis Mulcahy reads in Cork this weekend for the Winter Warmer fest, writes Colette Sheridan.Wheel turns from pottery to poetry

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 16, 2019

  • 1
  • 2
  • 11
  • 13
  • 14
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »