New social housing development to be unveiled in Dublin

The Peter McVerry Trust will unveil a new social housing development for rough sleepers in Dublin today.

The Trust has built eight apartments for homeless people at New Street South in Dublin 8, which are to be unveiled today.

The charity has also published its annual report and says it helped 418 people exit homelessness in 2018.

It worked with 5,841 rough sleepers providing over 5,500 of those with shelter or housing.

It says it grew its housing stock by 40% last year but it still needs to boost housing this year and next to help those in need.

It expects it will now significantly top its target of 450 housing units by the end of 2020.