NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

New scheme to allow schools to share teachers

Monday, February 25, 2019 - 04:20 AM
By Evelyn Ring

Irish Examiner Reporter

A new scheme allowing post-primary schools to share teachers will be introduced in September.

Currently, there are teacher shortages in subject areas such as science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), modern languages, Irish, and home economics.

Announcing the Teacher Sharing Scheme today, Education and Skills Minister, Joe McHugh, said the scheme, to be introduced in the 2019/20 school year, would be reviewed after the first year of operation.

The initiative is one of 22 contained in the department’s Teacher Supply Action Plan, published last November.

The scheme will allow two schools to work together to recruit a teacher and employ them for more hours than if they were teaching in just one school.

Mr Mchugh said the scheme would allow a teacher to teach as many hours as possible in a high-demand subject,

“I am confident that it will make a difference and help to ease the difficulties that some schools have experienced in sourcing teachers of high-priority subjects,” said the minister.

Mr McHugh said school management bodies and teacher unions had shown great commitment and co-operation in agreeing to innovative solutions, like the Teacher Sharing Scheme.

The implementation of the Action Plan is led by the Teacher Supply Steering group, chaired by the secretary general of the department, Seán Ó Foghlú.

Options will be explored this year on recruiting teachers currently employed in other jurisdictions and developing an online teacher recruitment portal.

The Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI), said while the initiatives were welcome, there was a lack of serious Government intent to eradicate unequal pay.

The Teachers’ Union of Ireland has described the plan as a list of “sticking plaster” measures that ignored the root causes behind the recruitment and retention crisis in schools.

It wants the process of pay equalisation to be accelerated for teachers who started working since 2011, to make teaching attractive again.

More on this topic

Ministers and former students open €14m unit at Maynooth University

Patronage of 12 new primary schools opening in 2019 revealed

Concern education needs of Syrian refugees in special reception centres are met

Mature students should start on grant applications


More in this Section

Government may consider policy that encourages elderly to downsize

450 cases of oesophageal cancer in Ireland every year, data shows

Gardai investigating boat accident which left girl, 12, seriously injured

We must address terrorism and people smuggling, Taoiseach tells EU-Arab League summit


Lifestyle

Islands of Ireland: Off with his head

DONAL HICKEY: Address the burning question

Fish, mirrors, and test of self-awareness

By night, Ibiza is a delight, but don't spend every day there

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 23, 2019

    • 3
    • 19
    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 35
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »