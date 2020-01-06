News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

New petrol and diesel cars to be banned by 2030 under proposed climate Bill

New petrol and diesel cars to be banned by 2030 under proposed climate Bill
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, January 06, 2020 - 12:55 PM

All new petrol and diesel cars are to be banned on Irish roads from 2030.

This Climate Action Bill will force transport, agriculture, and energy sectors, which are most responsible for rising CO2 emissions, to get their houses in order over the next 10 years by enshrining targets into law.

There will be a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030.

Brian Cooke, Director General of the Society of the Irish Motor Industry, says that is a premature move:

"Other European markets are thinking more about 2040. We feel that would be a more realistic target. In the past, we've set targets and deadlines without having a plan. This is putting the cart before the horse."

But Environment Minister Richard Bruton is confident drivers will make the switch to electric vehicles (EVs)

About 4% of people are opting to go for EVs but we will reach a real take-off point I think around 2024 when it will be much cheaper for people to opt for electric vehicles rather than traditional combustible engines.

Ministers will be held accountable, with departments that fail to meet their commitments to be punished with less funding.

Five-yearly "carbon budgets" will set a limit on how much carbon can be produced.

And a more powerful Climate Action Council will replace the Climate Change Advisory Council.

Stop Climate Chaos says it is essential the details of the new Bill are published without delay to allow for proper scrutiny before the Dáil resumes next week.

"The new draft law Minister Bruton announced will be published today will be the real test of whether Leo Varadkar's government is serious about stepping up on climate change," said Oisín Coghlan, coordinator with Stop Climate Chaos.

READ MORE

Garda appeal after two boys assaulted in Dublin

More on this topic

Climate activists no longer tilting at windmills after Dutch rulingClimate activists no longer tilting at windmills after Dutch ruling

Greta Thunberg changes Twitter name to Sharon after viral Mastermind blunderGreta Thunberg changes Twitter name to Sharon after viral Mastermind blunder

Joyce Fegan: How some of our personalities plan to give Earth a helping handJoyce Fegan: How some of our personalities plan to give Earth a helping hand

Faye Flam: Decade of science says worst is yet to comeFaye Flam: Decade of science says worst is yet to come


Climate ChangePetrolDieselTOPIC: Climate change

More in this Section

Worst-ever day for trolley overcrowding with 760 waiting for bedsWorst-ever day for trolley overcrowding with 760 waiting for beds

INMO criticises HSE's 'deliberate' slow down in recruitmentINMO criticises HSE's 'deliberate' slow down in recruitment

Stormont talks resume following 'productive' weekend meeting with Irish language campaignersStormont talks resume following 'productive' weekend meeting with Irish language campaigners

Mayor of Clare: RIC commemorations are 'historical revisionism gone too far'Mayor of Clare: RIC commemorations are 'historical revisionism gone too far'


Lifestyle

When I read about whale grandmothers running creches for their grandchildren while their parents went out to work — ie to find and round up fish to feed the family — I was, of course both touched and intrigued.Grandmother whales help in pod with rearing of young

The majority of tigers of India’s parks and reserves tend to ignore people.Facing up to tigers can help to save your life

It could be called money for old rope. Enterprising people are being urged to look at ways of turning abandoned fishing nets into useful products.Money for old rope is net gain

If ever an island were misnamed it must be the small Cow island which lies 2.5km off Dursey Head on the Beara Peninsula.Islands of Ireland: The sacred Cow of Beara

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 04, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 16
  • 17
  • 22
  • 23
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »