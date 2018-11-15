New laws for home adaptation grants urged

People with disabilities should be given vital funding to renovate their homes within a month of a request, amid revelations some are being forced to live in nursing homes for up to seven months due to long delays.

Fianna Fáil has demanded new laws are immediately introduced to address a hidden scandal after it emerged thousands of vulnerable people are unable to return to their homes after sustaining injuries.

Under existing rules, it was envisaged an applicant for a housing adaption grant of up to €30,000 would receive the life-changing funding as soon as possible.

However, the opposition party has said despite the urgent need, the average length of wait was four months with some applicants waiting for up to seven months.

Kildare North TD Frank O’Rourke yesterday said legislation was needed to ensure the payments were fast-tracked.

And, publishing the party’s Housing (Adaptation grant for people with a disability) Bill at Leinster House, he said a legal limit of one month should be agreed to guarantee crucial funding was quickly made available.

“The whole point of this is that the process is streamlined,” he said.

“There are currently unavoidable delays, and that means the people with a disability are retained in hospitals or nursing homes longer than they need to be.”

“We want a four-week limit once the application is submitted by the individual. It would make it more effective, streamlined and faster.

“When you look at the average waiting time, it’s four months minimum, but it can be as long as six or seven months and that’s a prolonged process and far too long.”

His call was backed by the party’s social protection spokesperson Willie O’Dea, disabilities spokesperson Margaret Murphy O’Mahony and junior spokesperson on older people Mary Butler.

The matter is due to be debated shortly in the Dáil.