News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

New Irish research project could potentially reduce number of needless Caesareans

New Irish research project could potentially reduce number of needless Caesareans
By Evelyn Ring

Irish Examiner Reporter

Thursday, November 21, 2019 - 05:13 PM

A new Irish research project on the management of labour could make monitoring less intrusive and potentially reduce the number of needless Caesarean sections.

Led by Prof Deirdre Murphy, chair of obstetrics in the School of Medicine in Trinity College Dublin, the study is aimed at making childbirth safer.

“The overall objective of this project is to make childbirth safer while reducing unnecessary intervention in labour,” said Prof Murphy.

The project that has received €1m in funding from the Health Research Board of Ireland will focus on tests of foetal wellbeing in labour.

Hypoxia in labour happens when a baby does not get enough oxygen to its brain before, during or after delivery and it can lead to irreversible brain injury and death.

Doctors use cardiotocography in high-risk pregnancies to monitor the foetal heart rate but cardiotocography abnormalities are relatively common and can result in a decision to deliver by emergency C-section.

However, in as many as 60% of cases, the foetus has been found to have been compensating for the stress of labour and was not actually compromised.

READ MORE

Case Studies: Child watchdog slams 'absolutely despicable' delays in establishing sexual abuse services

Foetal blood sampling is a more invasive secondary test that involves taking a blood sample from the scalp of the unborn baby.

In clinical guidelines in both Britain and Ireland, foetal blood sampling is regarded as a gold standard test but recent studies have questioned its validity and reliability, as well as the logistical challenges of getting a result quickly.

Foetal scalp stimulation is another test of foetal well-being in labour and involves the examiner using an index finger to stimulate the scalp for 30 to 60 seconds. The test is less invasive and produces results quickly.

Foetal scalp stimulation is highlighted as an alternative to foetal blood sampling in new Irish guidelines but there is a lack of evidence to support one test over another.

Prof Murphy wants to compare the two tests in a multi-centre randomised controlled trial to see how they compare.

If the study shows that foetal scalp stimulation is as good as or superior to foetal blood sampling then it could be used to change and improve the way labour is managed in maternity services worldwide.

READ MORE

'All I want is to give her the life that she deserves' - Mother of ill toddler tells of poor living conditions

More on this topic

Eating for two: It's quality not quantity of food that matters during pregnancy Eating for two: It's quality not quantity of food that matters during pregnancy

Research suggest women should take folic acid supplementsResearch suggest women should take folic acid supplements

'I was a walking coffin and I felt a little dead' - Mother opens up about losing her daughter to stillbirth'I was a walking coffin and I felt a little dead' - Mother opens up about losing her daughter to stillbirth

Prenatal stress could affect baby’s brain, researchers sayPrenatal stress could affect baby’s brain, researchers say


TOPIC: Pregnancy

More in this Section

Boil water notice for 500 people in LimerickBoil water notice for 500 people in Limerick

Government willing to go 'as far as it takes' to defend position on Public Services CardGovernment willing to go 'as far as it takes' to defend position on Public Services Card

Ross to talk with UK government about Rosslare Harbour ownershipRoss to talk with UK government about Rosslare Harbour ownership

Gardaí warn car owners to lock vehicles following spree of break-insGardaí warn car owners to lock vehicles following spree of break-ins


Lifestyle

The early morning routine is always the same. I get up, have a quick breakfast before helping my brother, who I live with, get his kids ready for school.Working Life with Dr Muslim Moula Buksh

You might be your parents’ favourite, but that doesn’t mean they actually have any baby pictures of you.9 things all youngest children know to be true

Now’s the time to give the stars of your garden some pampering.Now’s the time to give the stars of your garden some pampering

Low blood pressure, or hypotension, can occur for a few reasons.Natural health: I'm seven months pregnant and have low blood pressure; I have psorasis due to work pressure

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 20, 2019

  • 15
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 28
  • 37
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »