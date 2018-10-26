Home»Breaking News»ireland

New drink-driving rules have taken effect

Friday, October 26, 2018 - 07:39 AM

New rules on drink-driving have taken effect which will automatically disqualify any motorists who are found to have consumed alcohol.

They will be disqualified for three months.

Transport Minister Shane Ross announced the start of the provisions of the Road Traffic Act yesterday.

Minister Ross yesterday said the measures were a "significant step in clamping down on the scourge of drink driving".

"There are few more irresponsible and dangerous things people can do in everyday life than drink and drive," he said.

"It was always wrong to give people the mild slap on the wrist of three penalty points for such potentially lethal behaviour, and it is a great satisfaction to know that in future people who behave this way will face a disqualification from driving for three months.

"Let me be clear – we are not interested in punishing people, what we want is for people to behave responsibly."

Previously, drivers caught with blood alcohol levels of between 50 and 80 milligrams received a €200 fine and three penalty points.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Drink Driving

More in this Section

Apology to McCabe was ‘brazen hypocrisy’

Fianna Fail announces first candidate to stand in a Northern Ireland election

‘Straightforward, constructive’ talks on confidence and supply

Fears over conflict of interest in schools inspections


Breaking Stories

Music that inspires hymn this jazz weekend

Seán Ó Muimhneacháin's finest work songs come alive

Time it is a-changing: Calling time on turning the clocks back and forward

Ask Audrey: My parents bribed me to go to Trinity instead of UCC because they’re loaded and insecure

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 24, 2018

    • 8
    • 19
    • 24
    • 29
    • 42
    • 45
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »