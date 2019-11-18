New Douglas post office to open in New Year

An Post is to open a new post office in Douglas in the New Year after the original unit was forced to close following a major fire earlier this year.

Residents in the Cork city suburb, including pensioners, have been forced to travel to Blackrock for services since their local post office closed following a major fire in the car park of Douglas Village shopping centre.

Negotiations to reopen the Douglas branch in the nearby Douglas Court shopping centre have concluded, according to Cork TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, and the new unit is expected to open early in the New Year.

"An Post confirmed to me that the Postmaster in Douglas, who operated the former premises in the Douglas Shopping Centre, has just concluded negotiations with the nearby Douglas Court Shopping Centre," said Mr Ó Laoghaire.

A sign on the window of the Douglas post office in September

"The outcome is that they will be in a position to open a new post office located in the Douglas Court early in the New Year."

Mr Ó Laoghaire described the development as "positive news as this is a vital local public service."

A fire at the Douglas Village Shopping Centre’s multi-storey car park last August caused millions of euro worth of damage to the car park itself. While firefighters managed to prevent the blaze from spreading to the shopping centre, it was forced to close.

Demolition has begun at the car park and the work is expected to take some time. Management at the shopping centre believes it will reopen next summer.