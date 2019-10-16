News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
New centre for asylum seekers expected to open in Leitrim

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, October 16, 2019 - 08:27 AM

A new centre for asylum seekers is expected to open in Co Leitrim in the next few weeks.

It will see 20 three and four-bed apartments made available to families in Ballinamore.

In a statement, the Department of Justice confirmed it is working to secure new accommodation, but it has not confirmed locations.

Sligo/Leitrim TD Martin Kenny said the new development is welcome.

"This is an old development that was done about 10 years ago," said Mr Kenny.

"It was unfinished apartments and now they have been finished and completed."

Mr Kenny said he welcomed the news.

"I know we've had asylum seekers in the town before a number of years ago.

"They were in an old hotel there. It was a very positive experience for everyone involved.

"There was never any problems, it worked out very well.

"Some of the people who got asylum actually stayed on and live in the community now."

