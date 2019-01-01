New €2 coin being launched to mark 100 years since sitting of first Dáil

A new €2 coin is being launched this month, to mark the one hundred years since the sitting of the first Dáil.

One million of the coins go into circulation this year.

A special €100 gold coin is also being issued, as a collector's item.

This is only the second time that the Central Bank of Ireland has issued a special circulating euro coin.

Paul Molumby from the Central Bank describes the design of the coins.

The reverse side of the coin has the words on cheád Dáil meaning the first Dáil, and those words are overlaying an image of the participants of that first Dáil meeting in the Mansion House.

"The coin was designed by Emmet Mullins and they will be launched in Mansion House on January 16."