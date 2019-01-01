NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

New €2 coin being launched to mark 100 years since sitting of first Dáil

Tuesday, January 01, 2019 - 07:37 AM
By Digital Desk staff

A new €2 coin is being launched this month, to mark the one hundred years since the sitting of the first Dáil.

One million of the coins go into circulation this year.

A special €100 gold coin is also being issued, as a collector's item.

This is only the second time that the Central Bank of Ireland has issued a special circulating euro coin.

Paul Molumby from the Central Bank describes the design of the coins.

The reverse side of the coin has the words on cheád Dáil meaning the first Dáil, and those words are overlaying an image of the participants of that first Dáil meeting in the Mansion House.

"The coin was designed by Emmet Mullins and they will be launched in Mansion House on January 16."


KEYWORDS

EuroCoinsCirculationDáilCentral Bank

More in this Section

Two Donegal men charged in connection with alleged assault in Sydney

Ireland falling way behind on climate change action, admits Taoiseach

Ireland sees rise in passport applications from UK since Brexit vote

Government to phase out single-use plastics


Lifestyle

Clarke at the Crawford: Chaste dreams of future husbands

Ten films to see in 2019

Mindful drinking and multifunctional menswear: Experts pick the trends to watch in 2019

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 29, 2018

    • 7
    • 13
    • 18
    • 26
    • 27
    • 28
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »