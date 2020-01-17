Never Mind the Ballots: A sideways glance at Election 2020 (21 days to go)

Takeaway 1:

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy gave one unequivocal answer at the launch of his party’s social housing policy in Dublin. Does he want to stay on as minister in his current portfolio? Wait a beat.

“Yes.”

“It’s important that we continue with the plan that we have,” he said before discussing the “important reforms” introduced under his aegis.

It’s a far cry from an overheard soundbite attributed to the Minister last November at an ESRI conference on the housing market. “This has been the year from hell,” Mr Murphy was overheard saying. But then if a week is a long time in politics, two months is an eternity.

READ MORE Eoghan Murphy says he would like to stay on as housing minister

Takeaway 2:

Fianna Fail's Justice spokesman Jim O'Callaghan put forward the party's big idea to fight gangland crime today when he said his party would bring in legislation to allow in evidence the opinion of a chief superintendent that an individual was involved in organised crime.

He said this would beef up 2009 legislation that allowed evidence from a senior garda that a criminal gang existed. Asked about the constitutionality of such a measure Jim said he was confident it would pass muster.

The smart money says it won't. Either Fianna Fail's manifesto will promise a referendum on the matter or it will go to the dusty shelf where redundant headlines reside.

Takeaway 3:

Letter from Michael Healy Rae being dropped in letterboxes in Tralee encouraging people to buy enclosed raffle tickets to raise funds for #GE2020 pic.twitter.com/nmrnaSeWEV — Breitheamh (@Breitheamh2) January 15, 2020

Michael Healy Rae's fundraising appeal to help pay for his election expenses shows no sign as brotherly love as fellow TD Danny isn't getting a cent of it.

The appeal by the younger brother is in the form of letter to supporters written on Oireachtas headed paper.

It enclosed two raffle tickets at a price of €30 each (€50 for two) for a draw to help fund posters, canvas cards, advertising “and all that goes with funding a General Election” .

However, big brother Danny will have to find other ways to fund his campaign according to Danny’s son, independent councillor Cllr Johnny Healy Rae.

“It’s just Michael,” the young councillor said adding he was not criticising the raffle but wanted to make clear that his father Danny was not involved and would not benefit.

Pic of the Day:

“I am not now and never have been a member of The Bee Gees” pic.twitter.com/HNFAZmMhOx — Dustin The Turkey (@DustinOfficial) January 17, 2020

Well Said:

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin has conceded that people “will never forget” the crash which his party caused a decade ago.

Speaking in an interview, he said: “We made mistakes, we spent too much and we cut the tax base too much and many people lost a lot.” Hard to disagree with any of that.

Good Day/Bad Day:

Good Day:

Get the beers in! A great day for political nerds.

A good day for RTE which confirmed that Leo Varadkar and Micheal Martin will go head to head in a make-or-break TV debate in the final days of the campaign.

Prime Time will broadcast RTÉ's final television leaders debate on Tuesday 4th February in the RTÉ studios in Dublin.

Bad Day:

Having been given a reprieve by his leader 24 hours before, it was a bad day for Sinn Fein councillor and MMA star Paddy Holohan, who has been suspended from his party for suggesting young girls are seeking to entrap and blackmail older men.

Mary Lou McDonald said she did not have words strong enough to express her disgust at what he said.