Neil Prendeville reveals 'enormous worry' after discovering he will be listed as tax defaulter

Broadcaster Neil Prendeville has spoken of his shock after discovering he is to be listed as a tax defaulter following a Revenue audit.

The presenter of Cork RedFM’s morning talk show, The Neil Prendeville Show, said his former firm of accountants had failed to make the correct tax returns on his behalf.

He has since taken High Court legal action against the firm and has won substantial compensation, and the tax liabilities, penalties have been settled in full. He is fully tax compliant.

In a statement to his listeners this morning, Mr Prendeville, who has presented the 9am to 12noon show on RedFM since 2014, said he handed responsibility for dealing with the taxation element of his pay over to his former accountants, who did all the bookkeeping, accounts, payroll and tax returns.

He said he was advised by them that all his taxes had been properly paid and he was fully tax compliant.

But following a Revenue audit, he said it came as a shock to him that the accountancy firm had not made the correct tax returns.

“I want to explain to listeners that I had not deliberately or consciously failed to pay my correct taxes, but I had relied upon and trusted my accountants,” he said.

I and my family were extremely upset at the turn of events and my solicitor promptly issued High Court proceedings against the accountants.

“These were settled quickly because it was accepted that it was gross negligence and the insurance company for the accountants agreed to pay additional taxes, penalties and interest and also paid all the legal costs incurred and the costs of my new accountants.

“I was also paid substantial damages to compensate me for having my name published in the tax defaulters list even though it was accepted by all parties that it was no fault of mine.

“The issue has now been fully resolved with the Revenue and all of my taxes have been paid to Revenue by the insurance company for my former accountants and I am tax compliant again.”

Revenue however has a statutory obligation to publish Mr Prendeville’s name as a tax defaulter.

Mr Prendeville said he and his family have been under enormous stress and worry since discovering the serious errors.

“I am extremely relieved that the matter is now closed because the amount of incorrectly calculated tax, interest and penalties was life changing,” he said.

I was looking down the barrel of a High Court case in Dublin that could have gone on for weeks and could have cost me everything which was terrifying.

“The longer this case went on the bigger the worry grew both professionally and personally. Maybe I was naïve, but I do believe that when we hand over to a professional, like an accountant, a doctor or a dentist we should be able to trust in them.

“I am intentionally not disclosing the identity of my former accountants because I do not wish to cause them or any of their employees professional damage.

“I am grateful that this enormous worry and distraction that has been hanging over me personally and professionally for some time is now over.”

He thanked his “very supportive wife and family” and management at Red FM for their support.

“I also sincerely thank my new firm of accountants Quintas Partners, for their professionalism and efficiency, in particular Tim McCarthy and Dave O’Brien.

“Finally, I want to thank my legal team at BDM Boylan Solicitors and Eoin Clifford SC for all their support and in particular for bringing this unfortunate matter to a speedy conclusion on my behalf.”

He said he will be making no further statement on the matter.