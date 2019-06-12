News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'Nearly more dead than living’ on voting register

By Sean O'Riordan
Wednesday, June 12, 2019 - 08:00 AM

An investigation into the electoral register in Co Cork is to be carried out after claims there were “nearly more dead people on it than the living”.

Concerns were also raised that many of the living had been inexplicably removed from it, some after more than 20 years.

In one case, members of the same household were directed to polling stations in different municipal districts that were miles apart.

Fine Gael councillor Kevin Murphy raised the issue at the first meeting of newly-elected councillors in County Hall. He told officials he had come across several cases where voters were entered in the register “up to four or five different times”.

He said the council would have to employ staff to do a root and branch check of the entire register to ensure it was fit for purpose.

The council was told that:

  • People in different municipal districts had been taken off the register;

  • Several people who were on the register for years were taken off it all of a sudden;

  • The register was in a very poor state in terms of its accuracy;

  • voters who were long since dead were still on the register.

Fine Gael councillor Anthony Barry said it was very upsetting for relatives to get polling cards for loved ones who have died.

“The register is completely out of date,” he said. “If I’d gone down to the graveyard in Carrigtwohill I’d nearly have got more votes there.”

Fianna Fáil councillor Gobnait Moynihan said she had come across a bizarre situation at a house on the outskirts of Ballincollig where there were five people on the register.

“Three of them were directed to vote in the Macroom municipal district, and the other two in Ballincollig,” she said.

“Obviously they weren’t expecting to be voting in areas miles apart. It must have been a clerical error.

Obviously mistakes can happen, and this was probably a teething problem brought on by the city boundary extension. But issues like this have to be fixed.

Mayor of County Cork, Fianna Fáil’s Christopher O’Sullivan, said that he was aware of a number of the issues raised by colleagues, but pointed out it was up to voters to check with the council’s Franchise Department that they were on the electoral register.

He said he would ask officials to compile a report. Kerry County Council has also launched an investigation into irregularities in its electoral register.

READ MORE

Homeowners face ‘modest’ property tax hikes from 2021

More on this topic

Minister signals no return to banker bonuses

Varadkar: Ironic that opposition critical of government over-spending

Renua left with no elected representatives after leader quits party

15 sitting days in Dáil before summer break to tackle backlog of legislation

TOPIC: Politics

More in this Section

Cork County Council to deliver 1,230 social houses to people on waiting list next year

Scally Report: Number of labs involved in CervicalCheck greater than originally thought

Days after hospital files found in park, another patient claims hers was recently found outside flats

Court dismisses appeal over kelp harvesting in Bantry Bay


Lifestyle

Glimpse of guerrilla days of West Cork during War of Independence in new RTÉ programme

Game Tech: A glimpse of the future at E3

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 08, 2019

    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 37
    • 40
    • 47
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »