Nearly 500 gardaí have faced disciplinary action in less than three years.

Breaches of discipline can result in officers being sacked or having their wages cut.

These figures show there has been a decline in disciplinary cases within the force over the past three years.

The Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan released the figures to Fianna Fáil's Jim O' Callaghan following a request.

They show 190 officers were punished in 2017, 167 in 2018 and so far this year 136 members of on An Garda Síochána have been disciplined.

The numbers also include 14 sergeants or higher ranked gardaí this year.

As part of the "Policing Service for the Future" report, a Discipline Review Committee has been set up to oversee the process.

The Garda Representative Association have said some complaints made against officers come from 'public misconception'.

"Some things can be very minor in nature," said Frank Thornton, vice-president of the GRA.

"And some complaints, they come from public misconception of investigation and how they're conducted.

"Once they're explained to the injured party they then become satisfied.

"It's just a bit of a misconception, really, as to how they think investigations are run and should be run."