News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Nearly 500 gardaí have faced disciplinary action in less than three years

Nearly 500 gardaí have faced disciplinary action in less than three years
Saturday, November 16, 2019 - 09:59 PM

Nearly 500 gardaí have faced disciplinary action in less than three years.

Breaches of discipline can result in officers being sacked or having their wages cut.

These figures show there has been a decline in disciplinary cases within the force over the past three years.

The Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan released the figures to Fianna Fáil's Jim O' Callaghan following a request.

They show 190 officers were punished in 2017, 167 in 2018 and so far this year 136 members of on An Garda Síochána have been disciplined.

The numbers also include 14 sergeants or higher ranked gardaí this year.

As part of the "Policing Service for the Future" report, a Discipline Review Committee has been set up to oversee the process.

The Garda Representative Association have said some complaints made against officers come from 'public misconception'.

"Some things can be very minor in nature," said Frank Thornton, vice-president of the GRA.

"And some complaints, they come from public misconception of investigation and how they're conducted.

"Once they're explained to the injured party they then become satisfied.

"It's just a bit of a misconception, really, as to how they think investigations are run and should be run."

READ MORE

'Successful intervention' in 'potential threat to life incident': Two arrested and firearm seized in Dublin

More on this topic

'Successful intervention' in 'potential threat to life incident': Two arrested and firearm seized in Dublin'Successful intervention' in 'potential threat to life incident': Two arrested and firearm seized in Dublin

Gardaí investigate attempted ATM theft in Co LouthGardaí investigate attempted ATM theft in Co Louth

Gardaí investigating September Dublin shooting arrest three peopleGardaí investigating September Dublin shooting arrest three people

Woman dies in Co Clare road collisionWoman dies in Co Clare road collision


TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

Deportation order for Nigerian man gave 'cause for offence' to fathers, says judge in overturning itDeportation order for Nigerian man gave 'cause for offence' to fathers, says judge in overturning it

The European Commission has officially approved Ireland’s controversial National Broadband PlanThe European Commission has officially approved Ireland’s controversial National Broadband Plan

Chief Superintendent 'very upset' bullying claim made against him by whistleblowerChief Superintendent 'very upset' bullying claim made against him by whistleblower

Traveller organisation urge politicians to learn from senator's offensive online remarksTraveller organisation urge politicians to learn from senator's offensive online remarks


Lifestyle

Kate Tempest’s Vicar Street show began with the mother of all selfie moments. The 33 year-old poet and rapper disapproves of mid-concert photography and instructed the audience to get their snap-happy impulses out of the way at the outset. What was to follow would, she promised, be intense. We should give ourselves to the here and now and leave our phones in our pockets.Kate Tempest dives deep and dark in Dublin gig

Des O'Sullivan examines the lots up for auction in Bray.A Week in Antiques: Dirty tricks and past political campaigns

Following South Africa’s deserved Rugby World Cup victory I felt it was about time that I featured some of their wines.Wine with Leslie Williams

All your food news.The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 16, 2019

  • 1
  • 2
  • 11
  • 13
  • 14
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »