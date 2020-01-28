NCT audit finds 2.5% of checks deemed 'unacceptable'

An annual audit of inspectors at National Car Test centres found 2.5% of checks on vehicles were deemed “unacceptable”.

The latest annual review of the performance of NCT centres reveals that 64 out of 2,586 reviews of test results during 2018 were rated poor or unacceptable. It established that inspectors in each case had incorrectly assessed or omitted one major item or six minor items.

The report carried out by Deloitte on behalf of the Road Safety Authority examined the performance of inspectors at all 47 NCT test centres operated by Applus Car Testing Service.

It said all cases where a NCT inspector was rated poor or unacceptable were brought to the attention of the inspector, the test centre team and Applus senior management.

Some of the issues which gave rise to such a rating included a failure to detect damaged tyres, defective lamps and damaged brake lines.

Others included the failure to notice the presence of moisture or water in light units, damaged suspension springs and corrosion as well as incorrect recording of odometer readings.

Another 13 reviews of test results were only considered “adequate” with inspectors omitting or failing to detect four or fewer problem issues.

The results of 37 tests were reversed as a result of either failure items being omitted or included in error.

Overall, the report found Applus achieved the required standard for all key performance measures during 2018 including booking procedures, waiting areas, the attitude of staff, waiting times and responses to queries.

The report shows the number of NCT bookings made online reached 69% in 2018 – up from 33% in 2014.

The average waiting time for tests and re-tests across all 47 test centres was 5.4 days.

Overall customer satisfaction was measured at 92.5% - up from 89.2% in 2017.

A total of 1,097 complaints were made about the NCT in 2018 – down 6% on the previous year. It represented a level of one complaint per 5,000 vehicles tested.

Criticism of the conduct of the test or the NCT results accounted for 41% of complaints, while 22% related to damage to the vehicle or lost property and 12% to the attitude of staff.

An independent appeals board upheld zero out of 14 appeals against the response of Applus to customer complaints.

The report revealed that two Applus staff were dismissed during 2018 for breaching the company’s code of ethics introduced to uphold the integrity of the NCT testing system.

A spokesperson for Applus said its testing systems and vehicle inspectors were subject to a stringent regime of audit and inspection.

“All NCT vehicle inspectors are fully qualified and experienced mechanics with refresher training being provided to every vehicle inspector each year to ensure the highest level of quality and consistency is attained in all test centres,” the spokesperson said.

Applus said it also operated a whistleblower reporting process which was available to both staff and members of the public.

A total of 1,343,760 full tests were carried out in 2018 – an annual decrease of just under 1%. Pass rates across all categories of NCT tests increased marginally – 49.25% in 2018 compared to 49.2% the previous year.

The pass rate ranged from 39.5% at the test centre in Castlerea, Co Roscommon to 57.1% in Kilkenny.

Headlights were the most common fail items followed by suspension and steering, brakes and tyres.