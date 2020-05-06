National Broadband Plan to be completed ahead of schedule and 'under budget'

Work on the National Broadband Plan will see some homes connected before the end of the year.

The head of the company running the €2.9bn project is confident it will be completed ahead of schedule and under budget.

The aim is to eventually connect over half a million homes, schools, businesses and farms that currently are not served by commercial operators.

Speaking to Newstalk, CEO of National Broadband Ireland Peter Hendrick said progress is being made.

"We are confident that the project can be delivered under budget and certainly earlier than we have committed," he said.

That's our entire focus: let's get this done as fast as possible for the best value as possible and that's what our team are focussed on.

Mr Hendrick said work on the infrastructure for the project is underway:

"In the year to date we've designed 17,000 premises across multiple counties including Cork, Limerick, Galway, Cavan and this month we're moving into Roscommon," he said.

"You can see things are starting to progress. We hope to have homes connected certainly within this year."