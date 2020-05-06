News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

National Broadband Plan to be completed ahead of schedule and 'under budget'

National Broadband Plan to be completed ahead of schedule and 'under budget'
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, May 06, 2020 - 07:08 PM

Work on the National Broadband Plan will see some homes connected before the end of the year.

The head of the company running the €2.9bn project is confident it will be completed ahead of schedule and under budget.

The aim is to eventually connect over half a million homes, schools, businesses and farms that currently are not served by commercial operators.

Speaking to Newstalk, CEO of National Broadband Ireland Peter Hendrick said progress is being made.

"We are confident that the project can be delivered under budget and certainly earlier than we have committed," he said.

That's our entire focus: let's get this done as fast as possible for the best value as possible and that's what our team are focussed on.

Mr Hendrick said work on the infrastructure for the project is underway:

"In the year to date we've designed 17,000 premises across multiple counties including Cork, Limerick, Galway, Cavan and this month we're moving into Roscommon," he said.

"You can see things are starting to progress. We hope to have homes connected certainly within this year."

READ MORE

Revenue seize 8.4m cigarettes at Dublin Port

More on this topic

Irish Examiner View: Broadband a hostage to fortuneIrish Examiner View: Broadband a hostage to fortune

Brendan Howlin calls for 'seriously dodgy' National Broadband Plan to be scrappedBrendan Howlin calls for 'seriously dodgy' National Broadband Plan to be scrapped

Here are the first 35 areas to get high-speed broadbandHere are the first 35 areas to get high-speed broadband

National Broadband Plan: Government warned of risk to exchequerNational Broadband Plan: Government warned of risk to exchequer


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

BroadbandTOPIC: Broadband Plan

More in this Section

Northern Ireland facing ‘crucial’ decision on easing lockdownNorthern Ireland facing ‘crucial’ decision on easing lockdown

Court reserves decision in Gemma O'Doherty and John Waters challenge against Covid-19 lawsCourt reserves decision in Gemma O'Doherty and John Waters challenge against Covid-19 laws

Childcare deal for 5,000 health worker familiesChildcare deal for 5,000 health worker families

37 more people die from Covid-19 as 265 new cases confirmed37 more people die from Covid-19 as 265 new cases confirmed


Lifestyle

If ever there was a time to support local growers, this is it, says Peter Dowdall Show must go on in your own backyard

With everyone at home 24/7, making sure children are educated and aware of online security is more important than ever, writes Áilín Quinlan.Logout: When your child is spending too much time on social media.

Ellie O'Byrne chats to Morgan Bullock, the American dancer who has faced down the racists with her take on a viral dance meme, and has been rewarded with an invitation to Ireland from the Taoiseach.US Irish dancer Morgan Bullock talks about racism she faced after viral video success

We all know healthy habits are good for us – but what about the lifestyle factors that could be damaging our defences? Liz Connor learns more.7 surprising ways you might be harming your immune system

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 2, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 17
  • 21
  • 37
  • 46
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »