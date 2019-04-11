Nancy Pelosi to address Dáil

Nanci Pelosi, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, is to address the Dáil next Wednesday.

The US politician, who is one of US President Donald Trump’s staunchest critics, will give an address commemorating the centenary of the first sitting of the Dáil.

Ms Pelosi will travel as part of a US congressional delegation and was invited by Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Feargháil.

She will address an invited audience of TDs, senators and former members of the Oireachtas at 12.30pm next Wednesday.

The delegation, which will also include high profile congressmen Richard Neal and Brendan Boyle may also visit Northern Ireland but this has yet to be confirmed.