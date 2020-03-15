Mum in self-isolation pleads with public to pull together 'as a matter of urgency'

A mum in self-isolation while she waits for Covid-19 test results has pleaded with everyone to self-isolate and drastically change their behaviour for the next two weeks.

Social entrepreneur and mum-of-four, Niamh Gunn, said social distancing and following the advice of medical experts will save lives.

“We are a small nation. We can contain the spread of the virus, if we all pull together and act now,” she said.

“We all need to do this as a matter of urgency so that we do not get the virus, or pass it on.

“If we all do this for the next two weeks we can curb anymore spread of the virus.

“We can dramatically slow down the spread and make it more manageable for the medical services.”

Ms Gunn, from Rochestown in Cork, was in London on business early this month and developed a slight cough and a runny nose soon afterwards. It developed into an acute chest infection.

And even though she did not have a temperature spike, she developed aches and pains, exhaustion, and was struggling to breath and coughing constantly.

She said she tried to contact her GP last Thursday and when she got no answer, she contacted the HSE helpline and was told she would get an appointment for a Covid-19 test.

That afternoon, she drove to a HSE clinic in Mahon where she was tested and sent home to self-isolate, and to expect test results within 48 hours.

Her condition deteriorated that night and while she called an ambulance, paramedics were satisfied for her to remain in self-isolation.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner today, Ms Gunn said she is still waiting for the test results, and still self-isolating at home, in a self-contained room with a toilet.

She said her condition has improved and she’s feeling stronger but she said the waiting time for test results must be reduced.

“We need to do everything in our power to take the pressure off our incredible medical services,” she said.

“Along with the washing hands, cleaning instructions and avoiding touching mouth and face, there are other pro-active steps we can take to be super responsible, self-aware and vigilant.

“Let us all be as pro-active as we possibly can. We have to change our behaviours for the next two weeks.

It’s a little ask, it will 100% help save lives and possibly save you.

She pleaded with people to avoid international travel, to work from home, to stay three metres away from people and to be extra vigilant with cleansing and hygiene.

“I am currently waiting on the results but I am less worried now, as my health is much better and I feel much stronger,” she said.

“I have not let my family into the room. The only person that has accessed my room was the paramedic that came on Thursday night as my breathing was laboured and heavy.

“I feel all of the recommendations I have followed have helped me combat the virus - or whatever illness I have.”