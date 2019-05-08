Mould growth and blackened beer taps among reasons for closure orders on food businesses in April

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has reported that six Closure Orders and one Improvement Order were served on food businesses during the month of April.
The orders were issued for breaches of food safety legislation, pursuant to the FSAI Act 1998, and the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations 2010.
The Enforcement Orders were issued by HSE environmental health officers.
One Closure Order was served under the FSAI Act 1998, on the Spicy Hut take away, Main Street, Carrigart, Donegal.
Five Closure Orders were served under the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations 2010 on:
One Improvement Order was served under the FSAI Act 1998 on Roma take away, Unit 3 Rathgael, Deansrath Shopping Centre, Clondalkin, Dublin 22.
Some of the reasons for the Enforcement Orders in April included:
Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI emphasised that some food businesses are not providing adequate regard for their customers.
“The Enforcement Orders served in April were mainly due to premises being found to have poor and, in some cases, very low hygiene standards in place.
"These inadequate food safety practices are completely unacceptable in any food business.
"In addition to the poor hygiene standards that were found, some premises also had no food allergen information available to the consumer which can pose a serious risk to people’s health.”
“I would remind food businesses that the legal responsibility for producing safe food lies firmly with them.
Details of the food businesses served with Enforcement Orders are published on the FSAI’s website here.