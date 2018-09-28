Home»Breaking News»ireland

Motorists warned of major works on one of Cork city's busiest roads

Friday, September 28, 2018 - 05:18 PM
By Eoin English
Irish Examiner Reporter

A major upgrade project on one of Cork’s busiest access routes is set to start on Monday.

Inbound traffic at Silversprings, Cork.

Engineers confirmed today that the Silversprings Interchange scheme on the eastern approach to the city centre will get underway on October 1 and should be complete before the end of the year.

The works, which will include the construction of new footpaths and the resurfacing of the road, are designed to regularise inbound and outbound traffic lanes.

While the bulk of the work will be done before the end of the year, engineers said minor completion works will probably run on until the end of January 2019.

Separately, improvement works are also proposed at the Little Island interchange.

Cork County Council hope to go to tender for these works early next month with a contractor appointed before the end of November.

Initial works only will be progressed before the end of the with the works overall reaching “substantial completion” by April 2019.


