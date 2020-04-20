News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Mother weeps after truck driver whose careless driving caused death of toddler is fined

File image of the late Estlin wall with his parents. Picture: ifundraise
By Gordon Deegan
Monday, April 20, 2020 - 12:49 PM

A judge today imposed a combined fine of €1,500 on a truck driver for the careless driving causing the death of Estlin Wall (3) and serious bodily harm to her father, Vincent Wall three years ago.

Imposing sentence at Ennis Circuit Court today, Judge Gerald Keys stated that Senan O’Flaherty (63) of Lower Gowerhass, Cooraclare had “a low culpability” in causing the accident.

In court, Estlin’s mother, Amy Wall shook her head and wept after the fine of €750 for the careless driving causing the death of Estlin was imposed and a second fine of €750 was imposed for the careless driving causing seriously bodily harm to Vincent Wall on March 15th 2017.

Mr O'Flaherty had pleaded guilty to the two offences.

Judge Keys also imposed a four year driving disqualification on Mr O’Flaherty and commented: “I'm conscious that this man cannot earn a living for at least four years".

Estlin was a number of days away from her fourth birthday when the accident occurred and in response to Judge Keys's comment, Amy Wall from her seat in court stated: “That’s how old my daughter was - four years.”

In response, Judge Keys stated: “I have set out in great detail the reasoning behind this judgement and it should be seriously considered in depth."

Judge Keys earlier commented:

“In these type of cases, there are no winners or losers. This is a very tragic case which I considered for a lengthy period of time and with great difficulty.”

Judge Keys stated that in the case, Mr O'Flaherty had expressed remorse, that there was no speed and no alcohol concerning the accident and had pleaded guilty.

Judge Keys stated that he found the victim impact statements by Amy and Vincent Wall ‘heartbreaking’.

In her victim impact statement, Amy Wall last month told Mr O’Flaherty that whatever sentence he receives “it will pale in comparison to the life sentence of pain and sorrow we have been given”.

Ms Wall - who is expecting the Walls’ third child next month - stated “Estlin pays the highest price, sentenced to death that day with no chance of survival”.

Estlin was fatally injured in a road crash moments after truck driver, Mr O’Flaherty went pull out from behind a bus.

At around 9am on March 15th 2017, Vincent Wall (41) was driving his daughter Estlin to creche in Inagh from their home in Ennistymon, north Clare.

Mr Wall suffered a severe and significant brain injury as a result of the crash, has no recollection of the accident and was placed in an induced coma after the crash and missed Estlin’s funeral.

