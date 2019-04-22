More than 140 people contact police with information on Lyra McKee murder

More than 140 people have contacted police in Derry with information into the murder of Lyra McKee.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy, the lead detective in the investigation, this evening hailed the "massive public positive response".

Ms McKee, 29, died after she was shot in the head by a member of the New IRA during a riot in Derry on Thursday.

Det Supt Murphy said the investigation to find her killer is continuing at a rapid pace.

"We’ve had a massive public positive response to the investigation since Thursday evening," said Det Supt Murphy.

"This was an attack on the community. Lyra, tragically, was a random victim and I need the public to continue to support us.

“Many witnesses have contacted us to give us information that has been provided to them. More than 140 people have contacted us via our MIPP [Major Incident Public Portal] with messages, including mobile phone footage. House-to house enquiries are continuing, and all of that is to be welcomed.

“My challenge is, how do I convert that community intelligence and information into raw evidence that allows me bring offenders to justice.

“My appeal today to witnesses who haven’t come forward to us is simple. Please, come forward and have a conversation with me. Come and talk to me.

“I want to reassure people that you don’t have to commit to anything today. I just need to speak to people to understand what they know.

"We can then look at how we capture that information in the best way possible to protect those witnesses and enable me to bring the gunman who killed Lyra McKee to justice."

Two teenagers arrested over the murder of the promising young journalist and published author were released without charge on Sunday night.

Det Supt Murphy added: "I know there are people in the community who have information but feel they can’t come forward to us, who feel scared.

"We have sought prosecutorial advice from the Public Prosecution Service, and I want to reassure you that we will work with you sensitively and give you all the support we can."

Det Supt Murphy also renewed an appeal for information.

If you have information, no matter how small, please contact detectives in the incident room on 101 or via the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

“I am continuing to appeal for those people who were in Fanad Drive and Central Drive on Thursday night and who have mobile phone footage to please come and speak with my detectives and provide us with your mobile phone footage.

"We do not need to hold on to your phone, we have necessary equipment that will allow us to download the footage quickly. Alternatively, you can use the Major Incident Public Portal at MIPP.police.uk to upload footage or to tell us what they know."